Baan Kru Ja in Pattaya gets a week’s worth of food

Recently, a pair of companies in Pattaya spent a whole week cooking and distributing food for Pattaya children. The Fair Tech Company/Colour Ocean Company cooked food for children at the Baan Kru Ja Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center.

Fairtech Company and Colour Ocean Company cooked food for children at the Baan Kruja Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center in the Pattaya area for a whole week recently. They also provided the children with healthy snacks, such as fruit. The fruit was not specified.

Palisorn Noja, the director of Baan Kru Ja expressed his appreciation to the business owners that provided the children food. He says is glad and appreciates their kindness toward the children. Further, that the children “are very happy with meals” during this situation.

There is an assortment of 51 kids at the centre ranging in age from 6 to 16. 7 staff members help take care of the children who usually come from abusive families and/or situations.

On Wednesday, the Thaiger wrote how many restaurants will have to close their doors for good as dark red restrictions have negatively affected their businesses. It was also announced this week that permanent residents of Pattaya will get 2,000 baht a month in financial aid.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

