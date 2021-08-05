Connect with us

Thailand

Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Biggym/Facebook

Yesterday, in Phuket, a joint complaint was filed by 36 gym goers after the fitness centre, BigGym reportedly closed 2 branches, allegedly without notifying their patrons that they were about to shut down. The complainants say they lost over 3.5 million baht in membership fees.

The members filed their complaints against BigGym with the Phuket City Police.

One member,” Mr Pornchai”, says that some members had already paid their yearly memberships, but the gyms are closed. He says they have paid 100,000 baht for their membership. Pornchai adds that the gym previously posted on Facebook to say they would compensate members who bought 3 month memberships, but when he contacted the owner he was told they would be reimbursed after all.

“Ms Araya”, another client of BigGym, says 16 customers had previously got together to file a complaint with the Chalong police as they lost around 300,000 baht. She adds that the case is in the court process.

“Me and my boyfriend lost about B50,000 in membership fees, and I know there are many more victims in Chalong, especially foreigners,” says Ms Araya.

She went on to say that to be a member at BigGym, or to buy special training courses, members needed to pay first, but when the gym closed, they did not get any money back.

BigGym’s Facebook page does not mention being permanently closed, but the last post does advertise membership prices. The gyms Instagram also does not mention a permanent closure, but it does feature multiple pictures showing what people look like working out or getting stretched.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Travel35 mins ago

Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
News2 hours ago

USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Sponsored1 day ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
Best of2 hours ago

Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Nonthaburi field hospital adds an ICU
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Older volunteers wanted for trials of Chulalongkorn University mRNA vaccine
Crime3 hours ago

Officers surprise drug suspect with birthday cake in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

WHO calls for booster shots to be suspended while poor countries face vaccine shortages
Myanmar3 hours ago

Rumours of meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi as Burmese military accept ASEAN envoy
Best of4 hours ago

Top 10 Hemp-Friendly Restaurants In Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Waste disposal firm calls for rubbish collectors to be vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: High of 20,920 new cases and 160 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Rollout of Pfizer doses gets underway
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

20 year old arrested for online alternative vaccine scam
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending