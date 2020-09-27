image
Connect with us

Thailand

Phuket police arrest 6 after finding large amounts of methamphetamine in raid

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

21 mins ago

 on 

Phuket police arrest 6 after finding large amounts of methamphetamine in raid | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Phuket Provincial Police have arrested 6 people after finding large amounts of methamphetamine and other drugs during a raid. One suspect alone allegedly had 7.6kg of crystal meth (ya ice) and over 12,500 methamphetamine pills (ya bah). 29 year old Surasak ‘Bank’ Wijit and 27 year old Panida ‘Mei’ Saeyang were arrested at an apartment car park in Soi Lookkaew, Moo 6, Rassada, after they were found in posession of the drugs.

Police also found 2 mobile phones and a red Honda PCX, that was reportedly registered in Phuket, as evidence. Both suspects have been charged with posessing a Category 1 drug with the intent to sell.

Other suspects arrested include 36 year old from Chiang Rai, 42 year old Sarawut ‘An’ Srichanon, from Ranong and 31 year old Pornthep ‘Iew’ Thepchampa, who were charged with the same crimes in Chalong after police found more drugs in their posession. 33 year old Kamon ‘Kung’ Sae-ngow, was arrested as well after police found kratom juice and leaves at a house in Soi Phatchanee, Moo 2, Rassada. He was taken to Phuket City Police station and was charged with a Category 5 drug possession but not with the intent to sell.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Drugs

2 million methamphetamine pills found in parked truck

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 days ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

2 million methamphetamine pills found in parked truck | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Police found more than 2 million methamphetamine pills in a truck parked at petrol station at Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan Noy district. Police are still looking for the driver.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau alerted local police about a truck in the area suspected of trafficking drugs. Police spotted a truck that matched the description and saw it turning in to a petrol station.

Police followed, but by the time they reached the vehicle, it was parked and the driver was no where in sight. Officers suspect the driver fled the scene.

The truck had a number of cardboard boxes containing thousands of methamphetamine pills. Police say all together they seized 2,002,000 pills. They also found a bank deposit passbook, 2 identification cards and other documents. The evidence was passed on to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau who are now working on the case.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Drugs

240 kilograms of marijuana found in truck after police chase, driver still on the run

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 days ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

240 kilograms of marijuana found in truck after police chase, driver still on the run | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Esan Daily Online

Border patrol officers chased a pickup truck and seized 240 kilograms of marijuana they say was smuggled across the Thai-Laos border. In the chase, the driver allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another car before ditching his vehicle and running off.

Officers say they believe the marijuana was smuggled across the Mekong River from Laos and then it was piled in the truck at the border province Nong Khai. After receiving a tip about a truck smuggling marijuana in the Nong Khai province, officers caught up with the truck in Mukdahan.

When officers followed the bronze Toyota pickup truck, the truck suddenly swerved across the median and drove against the flow of traffic before colliding with an oncoming car. The driver then got out of the truck and ran off. Police say there were no injuries.

Officers searched the truck and found 240 bars of dried marijuana. Each compressed bar weighed 1 kilogram. The truck was also confiscated by the customs office. Police are still investigating. The driver has not been found.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Drugs

Border police find 160 kilograms of marijuana hidden in fertiliser sacks

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

6 days ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Border police find 160 kilograms of marijuana hidden in fertiliser sacks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

Border police found 160 kilograms of compressed marijuana near an Isaan roadside. Police say they believe the marijuana was trafficked across the Mekong River. No suspects were found and no arrests were made, at this stage.

Police suspect the marijuana was smuggled in on long tail boats from Laos to the Isaan province of Nakhon Phanom during the tropical storm Noul over the weekend. A Border Patrol Police commander, Apisit Rodnoy, says the marijuana was gradually brought across the Mekong River and onto the riverbank in the border district Tha Uthen.

Police say they found 4 fertiliser sacks near a road. The sacks had 200 packages of marijuana adding up to 160 kilograms. Police say it was ready to be picked up by traffickers.

Over the past month, more than a tonne of marijuana has been seized in the province. Police say the compressed marijuana is sold for 3,000 to 5,000 baht per kilogram along the border, but the cost goes up in inner provinces to around 15,000 to 20,000 baht per kilogram.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending