Connect with us

Thailand

Phuket officials keeping an eye out for crocodile, possibly a water monitor lizard

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: olivier Nolin/Flickr

Phuket sandboxers have 1 more thing to keep track of as a crocodile may still be on the loose. Officials from the Sirinat National Park are still on the lookout for a crocodile in the region after a search yesterday did not uncover the scaly reptile. Officials speculate that the crocodile may actually be a water monitor lizard.

Park officials were assisted in their search by a team from the Phuket Fisheries Office. The crocodile was last reported seen in Koh Kata, on the northern tip of Layan Beach. The combined forces searched from 2:30pm until 4:30pm but did not report seeing any crocodiles, says Chief of the Phuket Fisheries Office, Watcharin Rattanachoo. The team consulted lifeguards and local fishermen, who also did not report seeing any crocodiles.

Watcharin adds that several monitor lizards were seen in the area being fed by local fishermen. He says that they now believe whoever spotted the “crocodile” may have been looking at a monitor lizard and mistook it for a crocodile.

“We have not been able to find any crocodiles like the one reported,” adds Watcharin.

The Chief concluded his remarks by saying that officials have coordinated with lifeguards and the head of the park protection unit to look out for any crocodiles in the area; which is a standard procedure to keep people safe.

Back in July, Si Racha residents were warned of the presence of baby crocodiles in a local lagoon. The month before that, crocodiles escaped from a farm in Trat.

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand19 seconds ago

Phuket officials keeping an eye out for crocodile, possibly a water monitor lizard
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 16,031 new cases; provincial totals
Chiang Mai23 mins ago

Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Sponsored1 day ago

“No Place Like Home” – New Online Care Marketplace SAIJAI Launches Digital Start-Up in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand44 mins ago

Kitchen in Phitsanulok home plunges into river, trapping homeowner
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket police raid gambling den in Wichit, arrest 15 people
Thailand2 hours ago

Landslide in Chaiyaphum partially destroys temple isolation centre while patients are away
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Phuket2 hours ago

1 new Covid-19 death in Phuket, bed occupancy over 79%
News3 hours ago

Auto repair shop allegedly pawns cars instead of fixing them in Saraburi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 16,031 new case and 220 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Bangkok health officials to roll out Sinovac/AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Foreign Ministry denies it wouldn’t work with other countries to get vaccines
Politics5 hours ago

Opposition to take legal action against Thai PM, ministers, following no-confidence vote
Protests6 hours ago

Bangkok court denies request for arrest warrants for anti-government protesters
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending