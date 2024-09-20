Phuket health officials warn of dengue crisis after floods

Photo courtesy of Pacific Cross Vietnam

Phuket is on high alert after a dengue fever advisory was issued by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), warning residents of a potential surge in infections following a week of relentless rain, flash floods, and landslides.

The advisory, released yesterday, September 19, comes with no detailed explanation but the timing is telling as stagnant water, a breeding ground for mosquitoes, spreads across the island.

Alarmingly, the PPHO hasn’t publicly updated dengue infection rates. However, back in July, Dr Darinda Rosa, Acting Director of the Disease Control Office 11, confirmed that Phuket led the region in dengue cases. In just the first half of the year, the island recorded the highest infection rate per 100,000 people among seven provinces in southern Thailand.

A staggering 5,853 cases have been reported, with children aged 10 to 14 at the greatest risk, followed closely by those aged five to nine and teenagers. The crisis isn’t limited to Phuket, other provinces like Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Krabi also struggle with high infection rates.

Dengue fever, spread by the Aedes mosquito, causes flu-like symptoms, including high fever, muscle pain, and in severe cases, life-threatening bleeding and shock.

“Early detection and timely treatment are key.”

Dr Darinda urged the public to follow the 3 Collects, Prevent 3 Diseases campaign:

Collect your garbage to eliminate breeding sites. Collect water safely by closing containers with tight lids. Keep your house clean to avoid mosquito-friendly hiding spots.

With no cure in sight, locals are urged to remain vigilant, especially as mosquitoes thrive in post-rain environments, reported Phuket News.

In related news, the Thai Red Cross Society’s Immunisation and Travel Medicine Clinic is rolling out an unbeatable dengue fever vaccination campaign. For a limited time, the life-saving jab is available at a slashed price of just 1,600 baht per dose, with the full two-dose course set at a budget-friendly 3,200 baht.