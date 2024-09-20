Phuket health officials warn of dengue crisis after floods

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:44, 20 September 2024| Updated: 16:44, 20 September 2024
50 1 minute read
Phuket health officials warn of dengue crisis after floods
Photo courtesy of Pacific Cross Vietnam

Phuket is on high alert after a dengue fever advisory was issued by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), warning residents of a potential surge in infections following a week of relentless rain, flash floods, and landslides.

The advisory, released yesterday, September 19, comes with no detailed explanation but the timing is telling as stagnant water, a breeding ground for mosquitoes, spreads across the island.

Advertisements

Alarmingly, the PPHO hasn’t publicly updated dengue infection rates. However, back in July, Dr Darinda Rosa, Acting Director of the Disease Control Office 11, confirmed that Phuket led the region in dengue cases. In just the first half of the year, the island recorded the highest infection rate per 100,000 people among seven provinces in southern Thailand.

A staggering 5,853 cases have been reported, with children aged 10 to 14 at the greatest risk, followed closely by those aged five to nine and teenagers. The crisis isn’t limited to Phuket, other provinces like Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Krabi also struggle with high infection rates.

Related news

Dengue fever, spread by the Aedes mosquito, causes flu-like symptoms, including high fever, muscle pain, and in severe cases, life-threatening bleeding and shock.

“Early detection and timely treatment are key.”

Dr Darinda urged the public to follow the 3 Collects, Prevent 3 Diseases campaign:

Advertisements
  1. Collect your garbage to eliminate breeding sites.
  2. Collect water safely by closing containers with tight lids.
  3. Keep your house clean to avoid mosquito-friendly hiding spots.

With no cure in sight, locals are urged to remain vigilant, especially as mosquitoes thrive in post-rain environments, reported Phuket News.

Phuket health officials warn of dengue crisis after floods | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of PPHO via Phuket News

In related news, the Thai Red Cross Society’s Immunisation and Travel Medicine Clinic is rolling out an unbeatable dengue fever vaccination campaign. For a limited time, the life-saving jab is available at a slashed price of just 1,600 baht per dose, with the full two-dose course set at a budget-friendly 3,200 baht.

HealthPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

AirAsia MOVE unveils exclusive discounts for Visa cardholders

AirAsia MOVE unveils exclusive discounts for Visa cardholders

Published: 16:04, 20 September 2024
Krabi mother scammed twice while trying to bail out son

Krabi mother scammed twice while trying to bail out son

Published: 15:54, 20 September 2024
Round-the-clock hippo-cam! Moo Deng&#8217;s 24/7 stream delights fans (video)

Round-the-clock hippo-cam! Moo Deng’s 24/7 stream delights fans (video)

Published: 15:48, 20 September 2024
Koh Loi residents face severe rubbish and mud post-flood crisis

Koh Loi residents face severe rubbish and mud post-flood crisis

Published: 15:15, 20 September 2024