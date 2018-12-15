Leonid meteor shower displays across the early morning skies | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Leonid meteor shower displays across the early morning skies
“…at some times, about three to four meteors per minute.”
PHOTO: Nexter.org
More than 500 stargazers, many from Bangkok, camped out at the Prachinburi Observatory last night and early this morning to witness the annual Leonid meteor shower.
The Bangkok observatory set up 12 large telescopes for the stargazers to watch the meteor shower.
By 5am, over 500 people were still awake to observe the celestial phenomenon.
The meteor shower was clearly visible after the moon set at about 2am and its bright light did not obstruct the view of the meteor showers in the skies above Thailand.
Worawit Tanwutthibanthit, an advisor at the observatory, said people were treated to the spectacular view of some 120 meteors per hour and, at some times, about three to four meteors per minute.
He said the meteor showers displayed in yellow, white, green, blue and red colours.
He said many of the observers drove from the city of Bangkok. Prachinburi Observatory is about two hours drive, north-east of the capital.
STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Diamond thief captured on Thai border
by Kittipong Maneerit
He read about a gem-seller wanting to sell a diamond valued at 10 million baht. So he set up a fake gem shop in Bangkok for the sole purpose of preparing a sting to lure the seller into his ‘shop’. The man fell for it and was robbed of his precious stone. The 59 year old thief then sped off on a motorcycle registered to a dead man. Sounds like a good script for a Hollywood heist film. But this happened this week.
But the thief’s freedom didn’t last long.
The Nation reports that police have now arrested a suspect at a border checkpoint last night for allegedly stealing a 10 million baht diamond from its owner in the fake shop earlier this week.
Read what happened during the robbery HERE.
An informed source says that 59 year old Pipaspongpas Suksawaspipat was nabbed in response to an arrest warrant in Chanthaburi province while he was trying to cross the borders into Cambodia. A court approved an arrest warrant for Pipaspongpas on Wednesday after he made off from his fake jewelry shop in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district with the 10 million baht diamond.
He had pretended to examine the diamond during what his 44 year old Indian victim thought was a normal business negotiation on Tuesday afternoon.
The Indian man, Jain Vaivphav had advertised the diamond for sale on a website. Pipaspongpas approached him and invited him to the elaborate fake shop. There, Pipaspongpas discussed a deal before asking to see the stone in natural light. Stepping outside, he then locked Vaiphav inside the shop and made his getaway on a waiting motorcycle.
Vaiphav had to smash a locked glass door to get out and alert police.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
10 million baht gem heist getaway motorcycle belonged to dead Thai man
The getaway motorcycle used in the theft of a 10 million baht diamond from a fake jewelry store, set up for the heist, in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district on Tuesday belonged to a long-deceased Thai man.
The motorcycle, which the two suspects abandoned at Soi Wat Doung Khae in Pathumwan district, was found yesterday.
Police are now investigating how it ended up being used by criminals. Although the motorbike carried no licence plate, police traced its ownership via the tax renewal sticker that identified the vehicle registration number as Kor Ror Thor 770 Lop Buri, said a police source.
Earlier this week, police secured arrest warrants for theft suspect 59 year old Pipatpongpat Suksawatpipat and his accomplice, who served as a getaway motorcyclist.
The suspect was captured by CCTV footage fleeing on a waiting motorcycle from the front of a fake jewelry shop on Si Phraya Road. Police say the suspect got hold of the gem after posing as a jewelry trader and left the diamond owner, Indian businessman 44 year old Jain Vaiphav locked in the shop.
Vaiphav, who smashed a glass panel to get out and sustained a 20-stitch gash on his arm, had advertised the diamond for sale on a website. Police suspect that gave the thieves the idea to steal it by setting up a fake jewelry shop and luring the Indian businessman to hand over the gem during purchase negotiations.
Meanwhile, national police deputy chief Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said police continued to search for the two suspects.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
17 year old student arrested for running porn site
PHOTO: The Nation
A young male university student has been arrested over charges of running a pornographic photo website in which paid members were given access to some 300,000 pictures of net idols and other celebrities.
Using VK, Line and Facebok the 17 year old (name withheld due to age) uploaded the pictures to the “Kodwarp” page which could then be accessed by users who paid a membership free.
Police arrived at his Bangkok home in Phra Nakhon district on December 11 and seized over 860 GB (roughly 300,000) images of adult content from his desktop and mobile phone.
The arrest was carried out by the Police Children and Women Protection Subdivision, who claim that the student confessed to having collected the explicit material from other websites.
The minor detailed how his free-access public pages and groups have over 30,000 followers, as well as having a separate ‘VIP’ group with over 1,000 paying members. He had been involved in the operation for over 3 months and managed to save over 500,000 baht, while also buying brand-name goods with his profits.
Pol Col Kirakit Juranapat, a superintendent for the subdivision, also shared stories about how the victims of the material in question have suffered from depression, stress, and some even tried to take their own life.
An investigation is now underway trying to find those responsible for taking the pictures and trace the ‘members’.
STORY: The Nation
