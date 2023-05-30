Petrol station scandal: Thai soldier accuses pervy transwomen of secret filming in public bathroom

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai soldier accused a group of perverted transwomen of filming him and his friend when they used a public bathroom at a petrol station in the Lee district of Lamphun province in northern Thailand. The incident gained attention after explicit images were shared on Twitter

The soldier, 37 year old Arm, shared his story on a residents’ Facebook group in the Lee district and urged the petrol station where the incident occurred to tighten a security protocol. Arm stated…

“To the manager of the PPT Petrol Station Lee district branch. Before telling the story, I would like to apologise to the LGBTQ+ group and wanted to say that I am not a sexist. Recently, I visited the petrol station and a group of transwomen filmed me and my friend while we were using the bathroom. I was suspicious because they repeatedly entered and exited the bathroom. I think the petrol station must do something about this issue.”

Arm later gave an interview with Bright TV about the incident. He explained that he took a shower in the bathroom at about 6pm on May 27, while his friend was peeing in the urinal.

While taking a shower, Arm noticed someone inserted a mobile phone under the bathroom door. Realizing that he was being filmed, Arm swiftly dressed and left the bathroom.

As he exited, he spotted three transwomen nearby, heightening his suspicions. However, unsure of his suspicions at that moment, Arm decided to leave the petrol station.

Then, on May 28, his friend contacted him and informed him that intimate pictures of them, taken during the incident, had been shared on Twitter. According to Arm, there were pictures of him taking a shower and his friend at the urinal.

In response to the incident, the manager of the petrol station reached out to Arm to discuss the matter. Arm confirmed that he plans to visit the petrol station to review the security camera footage and gather evidence, which he intends to present when filing a complaint with the police.