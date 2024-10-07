Paw-some event: Bangkok set to unleash Pet Fair South East Asia

Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Hold onto your leashes! Pet Fair South East Asia is set to fetch a new standard in the pet industry, poised to become the tail-wagging talk of the town from October 30 to November 1, in bustling Bangkok. This year’s extravaganza promises to be the ultimate gathering for industry bigwigs and moggies from Asia, Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

With a staggering 400 exhibitors from 45 countries and a pack of 15,000 trade visitors expected from 75 nations, it’s clear this isn’t just a walk in the park. Head over to www.petfair-sea.com to snag your free visitor pass and join the pedigree party.

A strictly B2B affair, Pet Fair South East Asia aims to breed new global partnerships beyond ASEAN shores. Occupying over 20,000 square metres at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, the event is hosted by VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific and the masterminds behind Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai, Globus Events.

The exhibitor kennel will see 75% international and 25% local representation. Expect 39% from East Asia, 34% from Southeast Asia, 18% from Europe, 6% from North America, and a small but mighty 2% from Oceania, reported Bangkok Post. It’s a barking mad mix of top talent sure to set tails wagging, barked Johannes C. Kraus from VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific.

“We are thrilled to throw open the kennel doors to Bangkok’s vibrant scene. Our aim is to deliver an industry experience so paw-sitively unparalleled, it’ll have everyone purring with delight.”

Visitors will find themselves chasing a dynamic show floor, alongside bone-afide industry leaders at over 30 conference sessions. And don’t miss One Night in Bangkok, the networking event with views that’ll have you howling at the moon.

For those in the know, pre-registered visitors get in for free. Last-minute entries will have to cough up 350 baht on-site. So, get your paws on those tickets now and be part of the pet-tacular pet fair poised to make waves in the industry.

For more information and to pre-register for free, visit https://evcnx.co/mAuHi.

