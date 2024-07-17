Pervert surrenders after clip of him masturbating at uni goes viral

A man voluntarily surrendered to the police after a video of him exposing himself and masturbating near a prominent university went viral on social media yesterday, July 16, causing alarm among female students.

The public masturbation was reported by Anan Worrasart, a senior police officer at Bang Khen Police Station. Last night, Anan, along with his colleagues accepted the surrender of 32 year old Somlak.

The events leading to his surrender began when a 22 year old female university student, approached the police to report the indecent acts. She stated that around 8.30pm on July 12, a man estimated to be around 40 years old, had followed her on a motorcycle.

The man parked his vehicle, walked towards her, and exposed himself by unzipping his trousers, causing her significant fear before he fled the scene.

Images of the incident act soon circulated on social media, alerting the public to the man’s actions. The photos captured the man in the act of public indecency, unzipping his trousers and masturbating.

Somlak, upon seeing the viral images and news, decided to turn himself in to the police. He admitted to being the individual in the social media posts. On the day of the incident, he had just finished work and was riding his motorbike, wearing a half-helmet and a green raincoat. He was travelling from Pakkret towards Kasetsart University.

Somlak confessed that as he passed the university, he stopped his motorbike, got off, and exposed himself. He revealed that he was unaware if anyone had recorded him masturbating until he saw the police searching for him at his home. He revealed his decision to surrender followed a grave realisation of the gravity of the situation.

“I didn’t know that someone might have recorded me. It wasn’t until July 16 when the police came looking for me at home that I decided to turn myself in.”

The police have formally accepted Somlak’s surrender and have passed the case to investigators at the Bang Khen Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.