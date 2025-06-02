Woman abducted in Trat as police chase white van

A white van blocked a black Mitsubishi car, prompting a woman to flee for help, only to be pursued and assaulted by a man who then dragged her into the van and drove away. Police in Mueang district, Trat province, are urgently tracking the vehicle, but the woman’s fate remains unknown.

At 6pm yesterday, June 1, Police Lieutenant Colonel Therdkiat Thanasowatthiyakun, deputy investigator at Mueang Trat Police Station, received a report of an altercation in the car park of a hotel in Mueang district, Trat province.

Closed-circuit television footage revealed a black Mitsubishi with the plate number กษ 8226 from Nonthaburi reversing out of a parking spot. A white van, with an unknown plate number, blocked its way.

The woman driving the Mitsubishi exited the car and ran for help. A man, the van’s driver, pursued her and assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground.

After the assault, the man returned to the Mitsubishi and drove it into an alley while the woman attempted to return to the vehicle. The man then forcibly dragged her into the van and drove off.

The hotel confirmed that neither individual was a guest. Subsequently, Lt. Col. Therdkiat arranged for the black Mitsubishi to be towed to Mueang Trat Police Station for storage and investigation and coordinated with the investigative team to track the van.

Investigations revealed that the car is registered to a 40 year old woman, but it is unclear if she is the same person seen in the footage. Attempts to reach her via registered phone numbers have been unsuccessful as the phone is switched off. The police suspect the incident may involve a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, forensic experts are investigating after the body of DJ Tete was found following his earlier abduction. Warapong Khunsrijaturong, a 33 year old man also known as DJ Tete, was reportedly kidnapped by unknown people.