Thailand
Pattaya’s infectious waste continues to accumulate
Pattaya is facing a new problem besides its growing number of Covid cases. The city by the Gulf of Thailand is amassing a vast amount of infectious waste, which has increased the garbage disposal problems the city is encountering.
Manoj Nongyai, the deputy mayor who also oversees the city’s environment office, said today that prior to the Covid pandemic, Pattaya dealt with about 800 kilograms of infectious waste every day. Now, the city has 7 to 8 tonnes of infectious waste per day. The waste comes from hospitals, hospitels, and community isolation centres.
There is so much waste in Patatay that the company that holds the contract for garbage collection is unable to handle the surplus of waste material. To fix the issue, the company has been told to put more trucks on the streets. Pattaya’s city administration has trained workers to help the garbage collecting company. The waste must be destroyed in 7 days. It was not immediately clear if the employees were being trained on how to handle infectious waste or how to throw out garbage.
Covid cases continue to climb in Pattaya so more hospitels have been opened to handle the patients, which resulted in more infectious waste being produced. The deputy mayor suggests hospital and community isolation centres put their infectious waste in red bags to make them easier to sort. Previously, Pattaya handled waste that was gushing into the ocean by jamming sandbags into ocean outlets.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
80 year old Australian man kicked to the ground in Chiang Mai road altercation
Electrician electrocuted to death in Chon Buri
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 24
Vaccine update: Pfizer available to American veterans, foreigners in Pattaya
Thailand News Today | Chiang Mai reopening, more protests this weekend | August 24
4 year old boy’s body found in Bangkok well
Tuesday Covid Update: 17,165 new cases; provincial totals
Pattaya’s infectious waste continues to accumulate
Rural Doctor Society praises antigen test kits, says they must be accurate
Soldier injured by pipe bomb in Yala
Probe into alleged mishandling of Red Bull heir fatal hit-and-run case is underway
Good Morning Thailand | Property scams in Thailand, Covid update, restrictions to be lifted | August 24
TAT plans to launch Chiang Mai tourism plan in October
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport
Pattaya beach remodel project defended by mayor
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
- Politics3 days ago
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
- News2 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Recent comments: