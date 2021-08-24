Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 17,165 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

17,165 new Covid-19 cases and 226 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Another 20,059 patients were marked as “recovered” in the 24-hour period since the last count. There are now 192,334 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. The number has been on a downward trend over the past several days as the daily count for new recoveries has been higher than the count for new infections.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,083,951 Covid-19 cases. The latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has accounted for 1,055,088 of those cases. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 9,788 with 9,694 of the fatalities during the recent wave.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave with 4,025 new Covid-19 cases reported today. In surrounding provinces, Samut Prakan reported 1,731 new cases and Samut Sakhon reported 1,288.

The daily infection rate in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, has decreased over the past several days. Today, the coastal province reported 816 new Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 192 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates. New cases at jails and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

Paco
Paco
2021-08-24 09:33
Last night at 21:11 got my phone call for my first vaccine shot Pfizer, they said right away second shot is also Pfizer, this Thursday.. FINALLY
Brad
Brad
2021-08-24 10:00
With all the cases in Thai prisons are there really any prisoners left that are covid free? So crazy how they aren't stopping it there.
image
King Cotton
2021-08-24 10:17
14 minutes ago, Brad said: With all the cases in Thai prisons are there really any prisoners left that are covid free? So crazy how they aren't stopping it there. Valid comment, for sure. Overcrowded and reputedly squalid places, Thai…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending