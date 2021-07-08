Connect with us

Pattaya school for the blind struggling, requests public’s help

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Nana Love Gunnapatinjaiuea/Facebook

Some students are learning online at their homes but they don’t have the basic tools they need to learn

A Pattaya school for the blind is reportedly struggling under the Covid pandemic as tourists and visitors that usually assisted the school in their charity and other efforts are now scarce.

The school says they need mobile phones and computers to help their students learn online.

The director of the Pattaya School for the Blind, Chit Suknoo, told Thai media that his school is suffering during the Covid situation, just as other charities are suffering. He adds that they have substantially less donated food and other necessary items prior to the beginning of last year”.

Chit says the school has been trying to compensate for the lack of donations by doing live streaming every Sunday with entertaining shows as well as selling artisanal products made by the children.

However, Chit says the school has had to regretfully lay off staff to reduce overhead. Additionally, even though schools must be taught online in Pattaya, some students still have to remain at Chit’s school.

“We need some cash, food and used mobile phones or computers. Some students are learning online at their homes but they don’t have the basic tools they need to learn”, says Chit.

The director pleaded with the public to provide any help they can.

For donations, you can contact 038225479, 038225963 or https://www.facebook.com/schoolpattayablind (it should be noted that as of this writing, the Facebook link does not work for the Thaiger)

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

