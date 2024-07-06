Pattaya residents demand action against graffiti vandalism

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Residents in Pattaya are calling for decisive action against vandals who have marred the city’s landscape with graffiti. Electrical control boxes, traffic signs, and private properties along major roads such as Sukhumvit Road, Third Road, and South Pattaya Road have been defaced with graffiti, including gang symbols and vulgar language.

The graffiti, which has been unchecked, has significantly impacted the city’s visual appeal, leading to growing frustration among the local community. Concerned citizens are urging police to take action to address the issue and restore Pattaya’s beauty.

Local reporters highlighted that the vandalism is not limited to one area, making it a widespread issue that needs immediate attention. The graffiti has been found on various structures, contributing to an unsightly environment that detracts from the city’s charm.

“It’s disheartening to see our beautiful city being ruined by these acts of vandalism. We need the police to step up and tackle this problem head-on.”

Police have been slow to respond, leaving many residents feeling neglected and unheard. The lack of action has only fueled the community’s determination to push for a cleaner, more attractive city.

“We love our city and take pride in its appearance. It’s time for those responsible to be held accountable and for the city to take measures to prevent further damage.”

The call for action comes at a crucial time, as Pattaya relies heavily on tourism, and a well-kept cityscape is essential for attracting visitors. The ongoing vandalism poses a threat to the city’s reputation and its economic wellbeing.

Police are urged to implement stricter measures and increase surveillance to catch the culprits. Residents hope that with more robust efforts, the city can regain its former splendour and continue to be a top destination for tourists, reported Pattaya News.

