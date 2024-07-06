Banglamung police arrest 12 during casino raid

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Banglamung officials, led by District Chief Weekit Manarojkit, conducted a successful raid on an illegal gambling den named Tong Card Casino.

The operation took place at a house in Village Number 7, situated in Huai Yai subdistrict, following a tip-off from a concerned resident worried about the adverse effects of gambling on the community.

Police, acting on orders from the Banglamung Permanent Secretary for Security, entered the large house, which spans over 2 rai near the railroad tracks. Inside, they discovered two separate card circles, each consisting of six players. The raid resulted in the arrest of 12 gamblers, including nine women and three men, who were engaged in card games when the officers arrived.

Items seized during the raid included paper playing cards, a table for playing cards, pok deng cards, a card picker, and an undisclosed amount of cash. A particularly notable find was a note allegedly indicating payments to unidentified police officers, suggesting that the casino had been operating for 30 days with ongoing expenditures for water and electricity utilities.

The note detailed payments ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 baht, allegedly made to police officers to permit the casino’s operation. This documentation was meticulously collected as evidence. Despite attempts by the gamblers to flee, all individuals were successfully apprehended.

A 63 year old woman, Amporn Thamjinda, was identified as the owner of the illegal casino. Police are now gathering further evidence to proceed with legal actions against those involved. The seized items and evidence will be presented at the Banglamung District Office as the case progresses.

Officials are also planning a thorough investigation to verify the legitimacy of the payments detailed on the note and to identify the specific police officers implicated, reported Pattaya News.

