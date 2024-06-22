Pattaya path wall forces pedestrians into danger

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Residents and tourists are up in arms over a perilous obstruction near Soi 18 on Pattaya-Naklua Road. A wall from a local restaurant is blocking the path, forcing pedestrians to risk their lives by walking on the bustling street instead.

This hazardous situation has sparked serious concerns about potential accidents, especially since the road is heavily trafficked by public transportation, tour buses, and private vehicles. The wall, extending up to the electrical poles, leaves no room for safe pedestrian passage.

Upon closer inspection, it was found that this obstruction has been a longstanding issue. Locals and vendors confirmed that the wall has been blocking the walkway for years, yet despite numerous inspections by authorities, no action has been taken to remedy the problem. The community is now demanding urgent intervention to prevent accidents and enhance pedestrian safety.

“This wall has been here for years, and it’s a disaster waiting to happen. We need immediate action to ensure the safety of everyone who uses this road.”

The question is how such a structure was ever allowed in the first place, reported Pattaya Mail.

The residents’ frustration is palpable, as they continue to urge relevant authorities to take prompt action.

“It’s only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.”

In related news, Jomtien Municipality placed warning signs around Jomtien Beach, alerting tourists to a hazardous slope formed by erosion. The signs advise visitors to steer clear of the affected area for their safety. A significant portion of the beach, stretching approximately 1 kilometre, has experienced severe erosion due to monsoon waves and strong winds. This natural process has resulted in a steep slope, with heights ranging from 1.5 to 2 metres.

In other news, in response to mounting frustration over delays at the North Pattaya intersection, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai has taken decisive action, confirming hefty penalties for the responsible contractor. The construction setbacks have caused major disruptions to residents and the local tourism scene, prompting swift measures from city officials.