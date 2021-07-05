Thailand
Pattaya parents want reduced or waived tuition fees
We have tried as much as we can to work with our parents
Pattaya school closures are making Pattaya parents want tuition fees to be reduced or waived.
Reportedly, more and more Pattaya area parents have been complaining about the educational fees staying the same as their children remain learning from home. It should be noted that parents whose children go to the Sawang Boriboon Wittaya School had “normal classes” reduced to 1,500 baht and 3,000 baht for international classes, says school staff. The staff did not mention what price they were reduced from.
Thai media reports that parents have not been placated and want further reductions. They claim online learning is not as effective as going to school, they cite inadequate equipment and losses in income as reasons for financial reductions.
However, 1 school deputy director empathises with parents and is at least entertaining the idea of some form of reduction.
The Deputy Director of the Sawang Boriboon Wittaya school told Thai media that the school had been following government suggestions pertaining to tuition. Winai added that the school understands “how difficult the situation is currently, especially in Pattaya and we certainly understand the frustration from parents”.
The Deputy director then added schools have been closed for 33 days and that “we have tried as much as we can to work with our parents”. The director then changed the topic somewhat by adding that schools aren’t closed nationally but they are in Chon Buri because Covid cases remain high. Although Winai finished his remarks by saying if closures continue, they will discuss reducing tuition fees.
Earlier, the Thaiger wrote how 4 schools in Kathu, Phuket closed amidst Covid fears.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
