Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand low on Covid-19 vaccines, priority given to at-risk groups

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Thailand is running low on vaccines, the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration acknowledged today. With the most severe wave of Covid-19 continuing to rise, and the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, health officials are giving priority to those most at risk of a severe infection.

The elderly and those with certain underlying health conditions, particularly in Bangkok where the rapid-spreading mutated strain is more prevalent, will be given priority in the vaccination programme, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who reported the daily CCSA briefing in English.

“With the spread of the Delta variant, the Ministry of Public Health is now focusing on inoculating vulnerable groups as fast as possible.”

So far, 10.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since February 28. Only 2.9 million people in Thailand are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Early on in the mass vaccination campaign, the islands Phuket and Koh Samui were given priority due to their “economic significance.” Vaccinations were accelerated on the islands to prepare for the reopening to foreign tourists.

Many expats who live on the islands have been vaccinated through the government’s campaign. A number of expats who work as English teachers in other provinces have also been vaccinated, with registration set up for them by the schools.

For foreign residents in Bangkok, the epicentre of in the latest wave and where the Delta variant is most prevalent, the registration website for those 60 and over, or who have underlying health conditions, has been closed for weeks. The thailandintervac.com website says “the current round of vaccination appointments is full.”

Pensom says foreign residents are still included in the vaccination campaign, saying “we’d like to assure you that the government’s policy in providing vaccines and assistance residing in Thailand, everyone on Thai soil, will continue.”

“The CCSA acknowledges that there will be vaccine shortages for other age groups and we understand this might cause frustration as well as confusion to many of you, particularly our foreign audience who are waiting for their vaccine appointments.”

Many have criticised the Thai government for heavily relying on the Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine for its nationwide immunisation campaign. Thai manufacturing plant Siam Bioscience, which is wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Crown Property Bureau, is poised to be AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine distribution hub for Southeast Asia, but last month several countries reported delays in deliveries, reportedly due to production problems in Thailand.

Pensom credited the United States, China, and Japan governments for helping Thailand with vaccine supplies. She says the Thai government is working to procure more vaccines.

“The government is negotiating with vaccine manufacturers and governments abroad to help meet our vaccine demand as soon as possible.”

While the US has included Thailand in its global effort to donate vaccine doses to countries seriously impacted by the pandemic, the US government will not be providing vaccines to its citizens overseas.

The Chinese government recently donated doses of the Sinovac vaccine to Thailand, and in turn, Chinese citizens in Thailand were able to get inoculated under their home country’s global campaign.

The Embassy of France in Thailand has organised a vaccination campaign for French nationals. French nationals living in Thailand, who are 55 and older, can now register for a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at several Bangkok Hospital locations.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand37 seconds ago

Thailand low on Covid-19 vaccines, priority given to at-risk groups
Thailand11 mins ago

Pattaya parents want reduced or waived tuition fees
Product Reviews17 mins ago

Top 8 Tablets you can buy in 2021

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket1 hour ago

PM in self-isolation after close contact with Covid-19 at “Sandbox” reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

4 schools in Phuket close over Covid fears
Thailand2 hours ago

Deputy Health Minister officially reopens Phuket Town’s Lard Yai Walking Street, encourages Covid cooperation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Man films stranger leering at him in Pathum Thani shopping Centre bathroom
Crime4 hours ago

Chaiyaphum man allegedly slits father’s throat
Visa5 hours ago

Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension July 29; office closures
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured
World6 hours ago

Remaining section of collapsed Florida condo building to be demolished overnight
Thailand6 hours ago

Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital closes emergency room until further notice
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices
Koh Samui6 hours ago

Surat Thani province to launch “Samui Plus” re-opening model
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending