Crime

Suspected thief electrocuted to death in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

 on 

A Thai man was electrocuted to death in a suspected robbery sometime before 5am this morning on the side of a hotel in Bangkok. The hotel said they turn on electric wires during the night to prevent robberies.

Lumphini Police Station received a report at 8am that a suspected thief had been electrocuted to death on the side of a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 5. Authorities had to bring down his body which was stuck between the building and an external ventilation shaft on the second floor, about 10 metres above the ground.

The police said the man’s right ankle was burned and an electric wire was found draped over his leg.

The hotel said that since a tourist at the hotel was robbed last month, they turn on electric wires between 10pm and 5am to deter potential thieves. That time, the security chased the thief but he got away, said the hotel.

The deceased was wearing a grey backpack containing his ID, identifying him as 30 year old Opas Saengchan from Rayong province in eastern Thailand. The backpack also contained 2600 baht cash.

The hotel confirmed that Opas was not a guest and suspect that he was attempting to steal from the hotel.

Whether or not the hotel will be held accountable for Opas’ death will be up to the Criminal Court. When electric fences cause death, the court examines them on a case-to-case basis. Sometimes, the use of electric fences to defend property is deemed a legitimate use of rights.

However, in some cases where electric fences have caused death, the court has found the defendant guilty of Section 290 of the Criminal Code…

“Whoever causes death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of a such person without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to fifteen years.”

Opas’ body has been taken for an autopsy at Chulalongkorn Hospital.

SOURCE: KhaoSod | KomChadLuek

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

