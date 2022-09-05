Crime
Suspected thief electrocuted to death in Bangkok, Thailand
A Thai man was electrocuted to death in a suspected robbery sometime before 5am this morning on the side of a hotel in Bangkok. The hotel said they turn on electric wires during the night to prevent robberies.
Lumphini Police Station received a report at 8am that a suspected thief had been electrocuted to death on the side of a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 5. Authorities had to bring down his body which was stuck between the building and an external ventilation shaft on the second floor, about 10 metres above the ground.
The police said the man’s right ankle was burned and an electric wire was found draped over his leg.
The hotel said that since a tourist at the hotel was robbed last month, they turn on electric wires between 10pm and 5am to deter potential thieves. That time, the security chased the thief but he got away, said the hotel.
The deceased was wearing a grey backpack containing his ID, identifying him as 30 year old Opas Saengchan from Rayong province in eastern Thailand. The backpack also contained 2600 baht cash.
The hotel confirmed that Opas was not a guest and suspect that he was attempting to steal from the hotel.
Whether or not the hotel will be held accountable for Opas’ death will be up to the Criminal Court. When electric fences cause death, the court examines them on a case-to-case basis. Sometimes, the use of electric fences to defend property is deemed a legitimate use of rights.
However, in some cases where electric fences have caused death, the court has found the defendant guilty of Section 290 of the Criminal Code…
“Whoever causes death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of a such person without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to fifteen years.”
Opas’ body has been taken for an autopsy at Chulalongkorn Hospital.
SOURCE: KhaoSod | KomChadLuek
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Runner rescued after falling down 200-meter chasm
China approves world’s first inhaled Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Thailand News Today | Royalist group targets german activist who protested against the Thai govt
Constitutional Court may make prime minister decision Thursday
Suspected thief electrocuted to death in Bangkok, Thailand
Luxury Koh Samui hotel robbed of 70 million baht worth of assets
UPDATE: Chaiwat denies murdering Karen activist ‘Billy’ in western Thailand
Knife-wielding Taiwanese druggie arrested for trying to steal a car
Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan
Thai minister quits post to fight alleged impropriety charge
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Malaysian victim of human trafficking dies in northern Thailand
Rassada Pier cabs questioned over taxi mafia incident
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews7 hours ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of11 hours ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Road deaths3 days ago
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
-
Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket3 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai influencer tells fans to use green light DLT taxis for safer ride
-
Thailand3 days ago
Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour
Recent comments: