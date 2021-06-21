Connect with us

Thailand

Parachutist dies after being smashed into cliff face, falling into forest

Jack Arthur

Published 

11 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Dave Harwood/Flickr

A 53 year old sublieutenant went base jumping over the weekend and died when a gust of wind propelled the chute toward a mountain’s cliff. The man smashed into the cliff but appeared conscious. Then he fell plummeted into the thick forest below. The incident took place in central Thailand’s Lopburi Province.

The unidentified parachutist had gone base jumping with 5 colleagues sometime over the weekend. They scaled the Khao Do mountain to reach the 500 metre summit and make their jump.

The summit is said to be a popular location for amateur parachutists, says Thai media.

A colleague of the victim, who is also unidentified, told local authorities that the group had hiked up to the summit, rested, and then several in the group successfully jumped.

It took a search and rescue team 1 hour to locate the man’s body in the forest.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 seconds ago

Parachutist dies after being smashed into cliff face, falling into forest
Coronavirus (Covid-19)26 mins ago

Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Thailand50 mins ago

Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Ministry of Interior backtracks on decision to prioritise ThaiBev for vaccine allocation
Tourism3 hours ago

Hotel association survey shows average occupancy at around 6%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Another doctor urges caution over hasty reopening plans
Hua Hin3 hours ago

Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket reports sixth Covid-19 death in current outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases and 29 deaths
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 River Cruises to take in Bangkok
Tourism4 hours ago

KLM to increase flights to Middle-East, Asia as border restrictions ease
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Restaurant operators repeat calls for financial aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending