Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

A toddler in Trang gave rescuers the fright of their lives after plunging into a deep, narrow pit next to a well, with the nail-biting rescue operation lasting several hours.

The dramatic ordeal unfolded today, April 16 in Moo 1, Wang Maprang Nuea subdistrict, Wang Wiset district, when residents raised the alarm after hearing cries from beneath the ground.

The child had accidentally fallen into a collapsed soil pit, roughly 10 metres deep, sparking an immediate response from the Kusonsathan Trang Foundation. Rescue boss Saiwai Kaewjuea wasted no time in dispatching his team.

“The space was extremely tight. It was a challenge even getting equipment down there. We had to work with precision to avoid causing further collapse.”

Working tirelessly through the heat and tension, rescuers used specialised gear to reach the trapped boy. After hours of careful digging and coordination, they successfully pulled him to safety.

The boy, though shaken, was found to have only minor injuries and was promptly reunited with his relieved mother.

In a similar incident last May, a three-year-old boy known as Big fell into an uncovered drainage hole in Samut Sakhon while playing outside his home. CCTV footage captured the moment he vanished into the rectangular shaft, which had been left open during roadworks.

His older brother and nearby workers quickly came to his rescue. Big was taken to hospital and later given the all-clear.

Following the incident, officials covered the drainage hole with a metal sheet to prevent any further accidents. Big’s mother is now demanding accountability from the responsible authorities, questioning how such a hazardous situation was allowed to exist in a residential area.

Both cases have reignited calls for stricter safety protocols around construction zones and exposed groundworks, especially in residential areas where children are often present.