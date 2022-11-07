Connect with us

Thailand

Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections. Chiang Rai doctor suspended over ‘stupid’ argument. Singaporean man trashes red-plate Lamborghini on Don Mueang Tollway. Thailand ends emergency Covid vaccine procurement. Khon Kaen Zoo treats tigers and hippos to the Loy Krathong feeding festival. Fly tipping with real flies – ‘Tourist’ trash anger Kanchanaburi villagers. – all are coming up today.

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel 

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-11-06 16:43
4 hours ago, Thaiger said: In the wake of the meth-fueled daycare centre massacre, Yes beware , those overstating tourists are all psyco killers on meth.
palooka
2022-11-06 18:46
6 hours ago, Thaiger said: In the wake of the meth-fueled daycare centre massacre, Previous reports suggested that he was drug free at the time and only had a drug history. OOPs my apologises to all  - Sorry I forgot…
Chatogaster
2022-11-06 19:26
  It's patriotism at its "best", i.e. "If any crime is to be committed, it'll be us doing the committing." Sure, a fraction of all overstayers support themselves by committing crimes, but so does a fraction of all Thai people…
TedG
2022-11-06 20:31
How many people overstay?   Is it really a big problem? 
Faz
2022-11-06 21:33
54 minutes ago, TedG said: How many people overstay?   Is it really a big problem?  2 years ago, according to my Immigration office, there were over 3,000 over stayers just in the Isaan area alone.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism30 mins ago

Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
World1 hour ago

19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
Visa1 hour ago

Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Sponsored4 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Thailand2 hours ago

Middle Eastern tourists steal phones from Pattaya hotel
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thailand3 hours ago

Pickup driver faces 100,000 baht fine for angering elephant
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime4 hours ago

Immigration police show off arrests of foreign criminals in Thailand
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok governor promises more dance space after Thai youth win international comp
Politics4 hours ago

UN highlights toxic foreign policy of the US in Cuba
Crime5 hours ago

Armed and Distressed Cambodian soldier crosses Thai border
Thailand6 hours ago

Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
World Cup18 hours ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 1 – Bad times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Thailand ends emergency Covid vaccine procurement
K-Pop22 hours ago

K-pop band NCT 127 end Jakarta concert on crush fears
Election24 hours ago

Malaysian celeb Diva AA drops out of election on dead mother’s advice
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending