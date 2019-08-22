Over 1,800 illegal foreign workers arrested in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Over 1,800 illegal foreign workers arrested in Thailand
On Wednesday, a government official confirmed that over 1,800 foreigners have been arrested for working illegally in the kingdom, in jobs that are legally reserved for Thais.
Over 1,500 have now been deported.
Over 9 million baht has been collected in fines from illegal workers, with fines ranging from a minimum of 5,000 baht to a maximum of 50,000 baht, according to the Director General of the Employment Department.
Some of the jobs prohibited to foreigners in Thailand include working at massage parlours, hairdressing, carpentry, and working as motorbike taxi drivers or security guards.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thai government to consider bringing forward plastics ban
That’s a ban on of single-use plastic bags, styrofoam (polystyrene) boxes, plastic straws and single-use plastic cups
In a surprise announcement, the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment says they’re considering bringing forward, by 1-2 years, a complete ban on the use of the key plastic polluters.
Varawut Silpa-archa, the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, says the department’s proposal, approved by Cabinet in April this year, to phase out the four types of plastic products by the year 2022, was too slow and should be brought forward.
Mr. Parkpoom Witharntirawat, a leader of an environment network, says that plastic waste is now having a widespread and profound impact on the environment and the situation will get worse if Thailand waits until 2022 to introduce the ban.
“We should move faster toward a plastic free society in Thailand. Every modern shop, shopping mall or other activity must stop using and distributing so much plastic.”
Minister Varawut says that the government is cooperating with the private sector to try to reduce the amount of trash, including plastic waste, being washed into seas around Thailand by installing netting in the estuaries of several rivers to trap the trash.
“This does nothing to address the root of the problem, but it’s a short-term measure which can help mitigate the problem of plastic waste getting into the oceans.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Arrival projections for Thai tourism downgraded for 2019
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has downgraded the forecast for foreign arrivals this year to a range of 39-39.8 million. This is down from the upbeat projections at the start of the year that 40.2 million tourists would arrive in the Land of Smiles.
Thai tourism for the first half of 2019 grew only 1.4%, less than expected, prompting the new Minister to admit that the target of over 40 million would not be met.
Although some netizens have characterised the slight reduction in tourist arrivals, especially in some of the traditional ‘hot spots’, and specifically in the months of April and May, to a ‘collapse’ or major reversal of fortune for Thai tourism, the numbers still show an upward trajectory for the year.
The Thailand Tourism Intelligence Centre says 23.1 million foreign tourists visited the Kingdom between January and the end of August this year, up nearly 2% compared to the same period last year. The big mover is Indian tourists, up 24% year on year.
The minister, whose proposal to provide incentive to Chinese and Indian tourists with visa-free entry, says he will continue to chat about about the “security issues” raised with related state agencies.
His proposal, rebuffed last week by foreign minister Don Pramudwinai and deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, was rejected at last Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. But the Cabinet did extend the current 2,000 baht visa-on-arrival fee waiver to the end of April next year.
Apart from India and China, the following countries are also on the list of visa-on-arrival fee waivers – Bulgaria, Bhutan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.
Thailand
Bars and clubs in Thailand open until 4.00am? Not everyone is in favour
PHOTO: Hotels.com
Some academics oppose the Tourism and Sports Minister’s idea to allow entertainment venues to remain open until 4.00am.
Udomsak Saengow of the Centre for Alcohol Studies is one of those suggesting that more research is needed before such a move.
“Civic groups have worked hard to limit access to alcohol and they succeeded in lobbying for shortening the closing times from 4am to 2am. When opening times are extended, drinking hours are also extended. The more people drink, the less they can control themselves.”
But Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn argues that extended opening hours would boost the economy and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) agrees.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says extending opening times would increase spending, particularly when some foreign visitors find that a closing time of 2.00am is too early. He also stresses that the new opening hours would not apply everywhere.
“The 4am closing time would be restricted to destinations which mainly cater to foreign visitors.”
But coordinator of Alcohol Watch Network, Chuwit Chantaros, disagrees that the move would help the economy, arguing that it may lead to an increase in injuries or deaths among drunk tourists. Such an increase would only end up costing businesses.
“We have research findings showing that we lose 2 baht for every one baht we gain because of property losses as well as deaths and injuries which cause further material losses. If the operating hours are extended, more losses are anticipated.”
But Weerawich Kruasombat, head of the Patong entertainment business operators’ union, is in favour of the move.
“For years, we have been pushing for extended closing times in the Patong and Bang La areas. These districts currently generate 20-30 million baht in income per night and the extra two hours will boost income by 30%-40%.”
The debate rages on, with interested parties in the relevant tourist areas planning to meet with the TAT to discuss the matter further.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 10 ways to save water at home
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
German tourist dies after falling from Pattaya condo
Phuket marine vets report on the progress of dugong calf ‘Yamil’
Thai government to consider bringing forward plastics ban
More than four million guests stayed in an Airbnb on August 10, 2019
Koh Phangan get a fully licensed International School opening next month
Arrival projections for Thai tourism downgraded for 2019
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen check out the tastes at a Korat Market
Bars and clubs in Thailand open until 4.00am? Not everyone is in favour
What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?
Hong Kong’s protests have been good for Bangkok’s luxury condo market
Over 1,800 illegal foreign workers arrested in Thailand
Thai bus travels ‘sideways’ along north-east highway
13 rescued dogs under the care of His Majesty the King
Chikungunya virus mutates – “mosquitoes can carry chikungunya and dengue”
Motorbike riders on Bangkok sidewalk told where to go
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
- Thailand2 days ago
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
- Crime2 days ago
British man repays street vendor’s kindness by scamming him
- Bangkok3 days ago
Australian bailed bikie boss refused entry into Thailand
- Crime1 day ago
Two British men arrested for dealing drugs in Thailand
- Laos4 days ago
11 die in early morning passenger van collision in Sa Kaew
- Bangkok5 hours ago
What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?