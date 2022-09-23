Over 1000 people evacuated after Thailand’s Mun river bursts its banks

The Mun river burst its banks in the early hours of this morning causing flash floods in Ubon Ratchathani province in northeast Thailand. A total of 1,015 people were evacuated from their homes.

The river, a tributary of the Mekong, finally overflowed after a steady rise in water levels in recent months.

The floods forced the evacuation of 51 communities in 11 subdistricts in Warin Chamrap district this morning. Volunteers from the Sawang Bucha Dharma Sathan Foundation waded through chest-high floods to evacuate households by boat.

Rescue workers brought equipment such as stretchers and carefully maneuvered the evacuation of three bedridden patients stuck in their homes. They were safely transferred to a temporary shelter.

The flood has impacted over 10,800 hectares of agricultural land, severely affecting farmers’ livelihoods.

The Mun river’s water levels are still rising.

SOURCE: KhaoSod