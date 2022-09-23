Connect with us

Thailand

Former MP jailed after casting votes for colleagues

Published

 on 

A former Member of the House of Representatives from the Pheu Thai Party, Narisorn Thongtirat, was sentenced to 16 months in jail after he was found guilty of signing and casting votes for colleagues.

The Criminal Division for Politicians under the Supreme Court yesterday sentenced Narisorn, the former MP of the northeastern province of Sakon Nakhon.

An investigation found Narisorn guilty of acting illegally during Parliament meetings on September 10 and September 11, 2013. On these two days, Parliament considered a draft of the Loan Act and opened for MPs to vote.

Three videos from a security camera inside the Parliament meeting hall caught Narisorn inserting his MP card into the electronic signing and voting device. He then repeated the act with his colleagues’ MP cards

Narisorn pushed each card into the device to register their presence at the meeting before casting votes on their behalf.

The court investigated the videos and confirmed that they had not been tampered with and there were no editing techniques used.

The status light on the device was shown every time Narisorn slotted in an MP card proving he appeared and voted as those colleagues.

Narisorn was charged with neglecting to perform duties according to Section 68 of the Constitution and charged with intentionally abusing his authority and function according to Section 123 and 123/1 of the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption Act.

Narisorn was sentenced to two years in jail. His confession was useful to the court so the penalty was mitigated to one year and four months in jail.

Narisorn was denied bail and jailed immediately after the sentence was passed because his action is considered a serious offence.

SOURCE: Thairath | MRG Online

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World1 min ago

New cancer treatment sees results in UK
Guides16 mins ago

5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
China22 mins ago

Chinese lost at sea reported to have been trafficked
Sponsored7 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Best of59 mins ago

8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Phuket1 hour ago

Another push for helmet use in Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Former MP jailed after casting votes for colleagues
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Over 1000 people evacuated after Thailand’s Mun river bursts its banks
Hot Property2 hours ago

Wallaya Villas is back with its new pool villas in Phuket
Bangkok2 hours ago

Artists create sci-fi versions of Bangkok
Hong Kong2 hours ago

Thai transwoman climbs down building to escape Hong Kong cops
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand’s ‘state of emergency’ finally draws to a close
Thailand3 hours ago

Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Thailand3 hours ago

Pro vaping group calls on govt to legalise e-cigarettes
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Chon Buri blaze kills disabled man and his dogs
Hot News5 hours ago

Former Miss Grand Myanmar denied entry to Thailand, not arrested
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending