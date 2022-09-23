Hot Property
Wallaya Villas is back with its new pool villas in Phuket
The first established real estate developer in Phuket’s Kamala neighbourhood is Wallaya Villas. They have more than 17 years of experience in the local real estate industry. They have worked on a variety of projects, including The Nest and The Harmony Phase II, as well as in hotels, commercials, and residential properties. As a result, Wallaya Villas is one of the most well-known and reputable developers on the island.
Wallaya Villas developers gain respect from their clients due to their focus on quality products. Their primary aim is to provide you with sustainable quality materials and furnishings with only the finest selection of furniture, leading to 20 successful pool villa projects launched in Phuket.
Wallaya Villa’s eye for innovative luxury yet minimal modern design prevails through each of their projects. Carefully designed layouts to match the ambience of Kamala tranquillity, each project is constructed to remind us of old-Asian architecture with high ceilings and wide-open living rooms inviting natural air and sunlight. Every project of Wallaya Villas provides perfect harmony with nature. Each unit is well taken care of to maintain maximum return value.
Mr Lamphun Tangnoi, Managing Director at Wallaya Villas, is strategic in selecting prime locations for properties with the goal of actual return on your investment. Ever since Wallaya Villa’s establishment, his expertise is behind several sold-out projects for over 15 years.
Wallaya Villas is back with the aim to satisfy clients’ expectations, lifestyles, and aspirations for many generations. Renowned for their ground-breaking design of pool villas in the area, they aim to harmonize an environment where you can feel at home and enjoy your time with friends and family.
Over the last few years, Wallaya Villas is steadily expanding towards the coastline of Cherngtalay, Bang Tao and Laguna Phuket. These prime locations are premier coastal districts of Southeast Asia, home to luxury resorts, award-winning 18-hole golf courses, and pristine white-sand beaches. The developer has created a natural atmosphere around the villas that offers you privacy and tranquillity along with memorable experiences being close to established leisure activities on the coast of the Andaman Sea.
In 2022, their first residential project of the year will be in the Bang Tao district. Wallaya Villas Development is back with its new pool villas in Phuket. Under the eye of Mr Lamphun, this brand new project will reflect Wallaya Villa’s eco-friendly, minimalist and old-Asian architectural homes for you.
