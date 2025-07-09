Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation

The Metropolitan Police Division 8 conducted a successful operation to arrest a major drug network operator and her associates in the Thonburi area.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with senior officers, yesterday, July 8, ordered the arrest of 49 year old Phakhamon, also know as Joy, 45 year old drug transporter Pathomporn, known to friends as Nueng, and 29 year old driver Thanyawat, also known as Earth, in Samut Prakan province and Kanchanaburi province.

The people were charged with distributing narcotics, including methamphetamine and ice, without authorisation, and conspiring to engage in serious drug-related offences. The development follows the February 19 arrest of Atthaporn, also known as Kong, who was found with 509 kilogrammes of ice and 158 methamphetamine pills, leading to further investigations into the drug network.

Atthaporn disclosed during interrogation that the drug trafficking network was managed by Phakhamon and her husband, Tong.

Phakhamon allegedly financed vehicle acquisitions for drug transportation, providing Atthaporn with 150,000 baht (US$4,595) for the task, while he received a fee of 50,000 to 80,000 baht (US$1,530 to 2,450) per trip. Pathomporn and Thanyawat were identified as accomplices in the trafficking operation.

On June 4, the Metropolitan Police Division 8 executed coordinated raids at three locations, resulting in the capture of the suspects. Phakhamon, the key figure in the operation, was arrested at the first location.

Pathomporn, responsible for transporting drugs, was apprehended at the second location, and Thanyawat, who assisted by scouting police checkpoints, was captured at the third location.

During the interrogation, Phakhamon admitted that her husband, Tong, currently at the Myanmar border, collaborated with people from Myanmar to facilitate drug transportation into Thailand.

Funds for vehicle procurement were transferred into Phakhamon’s account, which she withdrew and provided to Atthaporn for car purchases.

Pathomporn revealed that he collaborated with Atthaporn in transporting drugs from Kanchanaburi, receiving 10,000 baht (US$305) for his role. Thanyawat confirmed his part in surveying drug transport routes, also receiving 10,000 baht (US$305).

Following the arrests, the police continue to investigate the network for charges of conspiracy and money laundering. They are coordinating with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to seize assets and pursue further legal action.