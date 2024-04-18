NZAero’s mega deal set to soar with Thai aviation giants

Photo courtesy of Waikato Times

NZAero has clinched a monumental multi-million dollar agreement with a major Thai firm. The deal, inked during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s diplomatic rendezvous in Thailand, promises a lucrative windfall and a plethora of job opportunities for the Kiwi aviation sector.

NZAero’s CEO Stephen Burrows sealed the pact destined to bolster Royal Thai Airforce operations. This pivotal agreement spans maintenance and servicing operations across both Thailand and New Zealand, Burrows disclosed.

According to a company statement, this landmark deal with Thai Aviation Industries is poised to inject a multi-million dollar export surge into New Zealand’s aviation domain. The exclusive partnership entails supplying vital aircraft components to Thailand and securing maintenance contracts for the overhaul of numerous aircraft engines annually.

Prime Minister Luxon hailed the agreement as “a great outcome on all fronts,” praising NZAero’s triumph in Southeast Asia. Burrows, in the statement, lauded Thailand’s aspirations to establish a premier aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific, foreseeing a triple surge in exports and a deepening bilateral bond.

“The new multi-year agreement is set to triple the value of parts and maintenance exports to that market.”

Moreover, Burrows anticipated a surge in job creation and industry expansion in New Zealand, fuelled by Thailand’s substantial investments in air force modernisation. With an eye on future collaborations, NZAero aims to introduce its cutting-edge SuperPac XSTOL aircraft to Thai skies, alongside forging alliances with aviation stakeholders in Singapore and the Philippines, reported Waikato Times.

While quantifying the exact monetary gains remains elusive, Burrows stressed NZAero’s pivotal role as the original manufacturer of servicing components, poised to capitalise on Thailand’s burgeoning aviation ambitions.

In related news, Thailand and New Zealand have vowed to embark on a historic Strategic Partnership journey by 2026, commemorating seven decades of diplomatic camaraderie, revealed government spokesman Chai Wacharonke yesterday. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin rolled out the red carpet for New Zealand’s Premier at Government House, overseeing the signing of two game-changing Memorandums of Understanding.