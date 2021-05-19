Thailand
Nok Air submits business rehabilitation plan, now up for creditor approval
Nok Air handed in its business rehabilitation plan after extending the deadline twice. The airline’s creditors will meet to discuss the plan and decide whether to approve the plan. It would then need to be approved by Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court.
Nok Air is the second national carrier to file a rehabilitation petition with the Central Bankruptcy Court over the past year as airlines struggled due to international travel restrictions. In September, Nok Air reported that revenue was down by 47.7% year-on-year and reported a net loss of 3.9 billion.
Thai Airways, which is tackling a debt of more than 300 billion baht, recently had its restructuring plan approved by creditors and will have the plan reviewed by the court later this month.
Story about Thais Airways creditor plan HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
2 men were arrested on drug charges after a 20 kilometre police chase in Phuket yesterday. The pursuit ended when the men crashed their motorbike into a parked car. Officers searched the motorbike and found 3 bags of kratom in the boot.
An officer says he first approached the men because they were acting suspicious. The men sped off, prompting the police to chase after them. Police say the men ran red lights and ignored traffic signs. The chase went on for 20 kilometres and ended when the motorbike crashed into a parked car.
Kitiphop Jongpet and Anisorn Tuthep, both 23 years old, were arrested and are facing charges of possession of a Category 5 drug. Kitiphop, who was driving the motorbike, is facing charges of reckless driving causing damage to another person’s property.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Walk-in vaccinations scuttled, rain for the next few days | May 19
Walk-in registration may not be happening, Phuket’s mass Covid-19 vaccination program has kicked off again today, Koh Larn, just off the coast of Pattaya, has extended its closure until at least the end of May, Australian arrested on suspicion of international criminal activity, a tour packages which include a Covid-19 vaccination and Most parts of the country, including Bangkok, the north-east, the south, and the east, are in for more rain from today.
Thailand
Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Thailand might soon start importing the Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine for animals, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Representatives from a top pharmaceutical manufacturer in Thailand held a video conference with the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, to discuss the Carnivac-Cov Covid-19 vaccine for animals.
Tests show that the Carnivac-Cov vaccine is effective at generating antibodies in dogs, cats, foxes and mink. While cat and dog coronavirus cases are rare, millions of mink were culled in Denmark after Covid passed from humans to the mink.
An official from Rosselkhoznadzor told Russian media reporters that Supreme Pharmatech, one of Thailand’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, had initiated the meeting and expressed interest in importing the vaccine to prevent the virus from spreading among domestic and wild animals. Russia’s Federal Center for Animal Health told the Thai company that they are ready to provide 10,000 doses as a trial batch.
“For its part, the Thai pharmaceutical manufacturer has promised to make every effort to negotiate with the state competent authorities of the kingdom about the possibility of prompt registration of the drug and permission to supply it to Thailand for commercial purposes.”
SOURCE: TASS
