Covid UPDATE Thursday: 2,636 new infections and 25 deaths
Today the public health department has reported 2,636 new cases and 25 new Covid-related deaths. 671 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. The average daily case report remains consistent.
• The Transport Minister has advised that the planned walk-in Covid vaccination service at new Bang Sue Central Station in Bangkok was still “under discussion” after the PM scotched the setting up of the walk-in centres around the country. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha put put a halt to the plans saying the centres could “trigger overcrowding and vaccine shortages”.
On Monday it was announced that Bang Sue Central Station would provide walk-in jabs for transport workers from May 24 before expanding the service to the general public from June 1.
But in Phuket yesterday a number of locations around the island were used for Thais that had registered on the Mor Prom app for registration as Phuket tries to reach a 70% vaccination rate by July 1.
• Virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan says that people can contract Covid even after full recovery from a bout of the virus.
“They should be vaccinated.”
The head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University says that inoculation is needed to prevent a repeat of the infection, even in recovered patients.
• Nearly 900 Covid infections have been found at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Bang Kapi Market has been closed for cleaning for the past 3 days.
The Public Health Ministry have announced that no new Covid cases have been found from entertainment venues around the capital (just as well because they’e all closed!), but people are still being infected from family members and “from visiting markets and public venues”.
Between May 7 – 15, 10,480 people were tested at the Simummuang Market and 867 people, or 8% of those were infected.
SOURCE: FRB | Nation Thailand
Pattaya Remand Prison maintains zero Covid-19 infections
With Thailand’s prison system in the spotlight after massive outbreaks at jails around the country, Pattaya Remand Prison has reported that they have no Covid-19 infections after testing all their inmates. In a statement released yesterday, the prison confirmed that not a single covid-19 infection has been found inside the prison.
They credited their success to carefully following all the Covid-19 health and safety measures and procedures as set out by the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office, in order to keep their prison safe and hygienic.
Pattaya Remand Prison announced that all the inmates at the prison are tested when they enter the prison and keep isolated while they wait for test results. New prisoners have a quarantine area and are not assimilated into the general prison population until they are declared free of Covid-19.
Recently, prisons around Thailand have been grappling with outbreaks of Covid-19 within their jail cells. Political activist prisoners contracted infections after being denied bail. Prisoners from Narathiwat unknowingly brought Covid-19 to an event that infected inmates at Surat Thani Central Prison. Infection number soared in Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution and soon infections were being uncovered in 12 prisons around the country.
The news from the Pattaya Remand Prison was a welcomed surprise in contrast to the major outbreaks in prison populations all around the country. But officials are still being cautious, recognizing that in the close quarters of prison cells with poor circulation, all it takes is one Covid-19 infection to spread like wildfire to the whole jail.
As a precaution, the prison is setting up a field hospital isolated from the main prison area. The medical facility will be capable of housing up to 300 patients should an outbreak occur. The prison is being very careful though, with in-person visits banned, and family members only allowed to see inmates through online visits. They are still following strict health hand safety measures throughout the prison.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Thailand might soon start importing the Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine for animals, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Representatives from a top pharmaceutical manufacturer in Thailand held a video conference with the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, to discuss the Carnivac-Cov Covid-19 vaccine for animals.
Tests show that the Carnivac-Cov vaccine is effective at generating antibodies in dogs, cats, foxes and mink. While cat and dog coronavirus cases are rare, millions of mink were culled in Denmark after Covid passed from humans to the mink.
An official from Rosselkhoznadzor told Russian media reporters that Supreme Pharmatech, one of Thailand’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, had initiated the meeting and expressed interest in importing the vaccine to prevent the virus from spreading among domestic and wild animals. Russia’s Federal Center for Animal Health told the Thai company that they are ready to provide 10,000 doses as a trial batch.
“For its part, the Thai pharmaceutical manufacturer has promised to make every effort to negotiate with the state competent authorities of the kingdom about the possibility of prompt registration of the drug and permission to supply it to Thailand for commercial purposes.”
SOURCE: TASS
Restroom turnstile linked to hundreds of Covid infections at Pathum Thani market
The turnstile at a public restroom is said to be linked to hundreds of Covid-19 infections at a Pathum Thani produce market, just north of Bangkok. Health officials tested 10,480 vendors and workers at the Simmummuang fruit and vegetable market and say 867 tested positive with many believed to have contracted the virus by inserting coins in the slot and touching the gate before using the public toilets at the market.
The market is sectioned off into 10 zones, with 2 of them closed off following the outbreak while the other 8 zones remain open. A field hospital has been set up in the closed section of the market to house 400 Covid-19 patients. Another field hospital with 400 beds is being set up and planned to open tomorrow.
With most areas of the market still open, Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit has ordered that the turnstiles at the entrance of the public restrooms be removed and hand sanitiser be placed in the restrooms.
The market is disinfected everyday, Kiatiphum claims. There are now checkpoints at the market’s entrances. People are required to check-in using the Thai Chana mobile app. Vendors must show a certificate confirming that they are Covid-free, he says.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
