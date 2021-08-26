Connect with us

Thailand

No special protection for police that allegedly killed man in custody, says police

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

Screenshot

Police inspector general Visanu Prasartthongosoth wants outraged citizens not to worry that officers will get off with a slap on the wrist for their alleged involvement in the torture death of the man they had in custody. Visanu says no special protection for the police officers will be given.

Thai media says that despite reports that say Thitisan Utthaphol has been arrested in Myanmar, his capture has not been officially confirmed, but deputy national police chief, Suchart Thiraswasdi said today the police know where former police colonel Thitisan, one of the main suspects is located. Suchart is assigned to oversee the shocking case of the suspect who died after police allegedly held a plastic bag over his head until he suffocated to death. The video was widely shared on social media. The videos were originally circulated by two Thai lawyers, Sittha Biabangkerd and Decha Kittiwittayanan. Sittha says he first got the video from a police officer.

Suchart says it’s too early to tell for sure if the abuse the man suffered was meant as an extortion tactic or whether it was meant to get information about the illegal drug trade. The suspect, 24 year old Jirapong Thanapat, was detained on drug charges.

The 7 officers involved in the case have since been dismissed from the Nakhon Sawan police force while the investigation is still ongoing. 5 of the suspects are currently in police custody for questioning. Despite the police’s assurances that Thitisan’s location is known, Thai media reports that the manhunt is still underway.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

No special protection for police that allegedly killed man in custody, says police
Crime19 mins ago

NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugative Chief Joe
Thailand33 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Easing restrictions? National manhunt for killer policeman | August 26
Sponsored21 hours ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand47 mins ago

Thai Vietjet to resume flights to Singapore and Taiwan starting October
Coronavirus (Covid-19)55 mins ago

Nan has mass screening following asymptomatic patient’s oversight
World2 hours ago

Japan to stop using 1.63 million doses of Moderna after contaminations found
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Phuket hoteliers looking to winter wonderland to bolster the Sandbox
Thailand3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
Crime3 hours ago

7 police officers face charges relating to suspect’s death in custody
Thailand3 hours ago

Red Cross pleads for blood donations due to shortage
Thailand4 hours ago

Police bust gang that allegedly transported migrant workers
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Killer policeman on the run, Bangkok Sandbox | August 26
Thailand5 hours ago

“Sandbox” tourist safety measures tightened in Phuket following murder case
Crime5 hours ago

19 arrested for gambling and drugs in Suphan Buri
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending