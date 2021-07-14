Thailand
Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
A Thai woman in northern province Phrae went to the local police station to report that a spirit was harassing her. The 39 year old market vendor who sells boiled corn told police the spirit was trying to possess her body and causing her heart and abdominal pain, according to the Thai media outlet Thairath. She tried taking medicine, but it did not help. She says the spirit has been harassing her for 3 months.
The woman tried a ritual with blessed water to rid the spirit. Apparently, it worked for a short time, but the heart and abdominal pain returned. Convinced that the pain was due to a spirit, the woman went to the police for help.
Since the spiritual world is a matter of belief, and police don’t do paranormal investigations, the vendor was told to go to a temple. A report in Thai media says the woman will do another magical bath to get rid of a spirit.
In Thailand, which has a superstitious culture and spirit houses outside many homes and businesses, reports of hauntings are not uncommon. Sometimes, police do step in when there is a report of a ghost.
Back in 2017, police stepped in to help a village that was said to be haunted. The Bangkok Post reported that a district police chief wrote a letter to the local police commander asking him to send police to help provide security for a village haunted by the legendary Thai ghost “phee pob.” In Thai folklore, the ghost can possess a human, causing them to eat raw meat. In this case, the village chief claimed the ghost led to the deaths of 4 animals and caused 4 residents to get sick.
Nateetorn Sinthopwaragul contributed to this report.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Prachin Buri clinic raided for allegedly selling fake Moderna vaccines
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases; provincial totals
For Covid-19, officials want you to stop talking… on trains anyway
Pair arrested in Nakhon Pathom Shopping centre on drug charges
Good Morning Thailand | Samui Reopens tomorrow, your responses to the vaccine survey
Man changes Virologist’s Wikipedia to include “Sinovac salesman”, faces charges
Thailand tries to catch up in the space race, draft Space Affairs Act gets Cabinet approval
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Hotel collapses in China, 17 dead
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Bangkok3 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Koh Samui6 hours ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Bangkok24 hours ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
- Crime1 day ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution