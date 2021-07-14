Connect with us

Thailand

Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

A Thai woman in northern province Phrae went to the local police station to report that a spirit was harassing her. The 39 year old market vendor who sells boiled corn told police the spirit was trying to possess her body and causing her heart and abdominal pain, according to the Thai media outlet Thairath. She tried taking medicine, but it did not help. She says the spirit has been harassing her for 3 months.

The woman tried a ritual with blessed water to rid the spirit. Apparently, it worked for a short time, but the heart and abdominal pain returned. Convinced that the pain was due to a spirit, the woman went to the police for help.

Since the spiritual world is a matter of belief, and police don’t do paranormal investigations, the vendor was told to go to a temple. A report in Thai media says the woman will do another magical bath to get rid of a spirit.

In Thailand, which has a superstitious culture and spirit houses outside many homes and businesses, reports of hauntings are not uncommon. Sometimes, police do step in when there is a report of a ghost.

Back in 2017, police stepped in to help a village that was said to be haunted. The Bangkok Post reported that a district police chief wrote a letter to the local police commander asking him to send police to help provide security for a village haunted by the legendary Thai ghost “phee pob.” In Thai folklore, the ghost can possess a human, causing them to eat raw meat. In this case, the village chief claimed the ghost led to the deaths of 4 animals and caused 4 residents to get sick.

Nateetorn Sinthopwaragul contributed to this report.

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Thailand10 mins ago

Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
Thailand34 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Sponsored5 hours ago

Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism60 mins ago

Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand1 hour ago

Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Thailand1 hour ago

Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Prachin Buri clinic raided for allegedly selling fake Moderna vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

For Covid-19, officials want you to stop talking… on trains anyway
Thailand3 hours ago

Pair arrested in Nakhon Pathom Shopping centre on drug charges
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Samui Reopens tomorrow, your responses to the vaccine survey
Thailand4 hours ago

Man changes Virologist’s Wikipedia to include “Sinovac salesman”, faces charges
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand tries to catch up in the space race, draft Space Affairs Act gets Cabinet approval
Vietnam5 hours ago

Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
World5 hours ago

Hotel collapses in China, 17 dead
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending