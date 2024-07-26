Newborn pygmy hippo charms visitors at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha announced the arrival of a newborn female pygmy hippo.

Born on July 10, the baby hippo was introduced to the public yesterday, July 25. The zoo’s director, Narongwit Chotchoy, confirmed the birth at 10.30am, noting that both the mother, 25 year old Jona, and father, 24 year old Tony are in good health, along with their new offspring.

The baby hippo is already active and remains close to her mother. The zoo’s veterinarian has been monitoring them closely, as Jona is very protective of her newborn. This birth marks the seventh pygmy hippo born to Jona and Tony at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Although the baby has not yet been named, the zoo plans to name her soon.

Visitors have quickly taken to the new addition, bringing their children to see and photograph the adorable young hippo. The zoo has become a popular destination for families eager to catch a glimpse of the newborn.

In other news, Khao Kheow Open Zoo is set to celebrate the 72nd birthday of His Royal Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua with a special event from July 27 to 29. The celebration will feature a royal exhibition, a signing ceremony to express loyalty to the king, and various activities including a metal art gallery from the Sriracha Robot House, wildlife mascot dance shows, and garden music performances, reported Pattaya News.

Children aged 12 and under, along with individuals aged 60 and over, can enjoy free admission to the zoo this Sunday, July 28.

For more information, interested parties can contact the zoo at 096-9742546 or 038-318444 ext. 213.

In related news, His Majesty the King has donated a 300-rai plot in the Rangsit Khlong Hok area of Pathum Thani’s Thanya Buri district for a new zoo. This new facility will replace the 80 year old Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, which closed in 2018.