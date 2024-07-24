Pattaya launches mobile health fair for Thai king’s birthday

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya City officials announced the launch of the Pattaya Mobile Health Fair, a new initiative under the Good Health and Happiness Project. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall in Bang Lamung district.

Mayor Poramese Ngampichet and Deputy Permanent Secretary Kiattisak Sriwongchai, who is currently acting as permanent secretary, led the event. They were joined by other notable figures such as Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Kramkhaeng, Deputy Permanent Secretary Sawat Boonkerd, Police Lieutenant Kanrapap Mukdasanit, Director of the Bureau of Public Health and Environment, and Hatairat Phoket, Director of Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall.

The initiative, taking place for the first time, aims to celebrate His Royal Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28. This event highlights Pattaya City’s dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of its residents and workers. It is a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors to provide a range of health services, including screening, promotion, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation, said Poramese.

“We are committed to raising awareness about personal health through this initiative. By combining Thai traditional medicine and modern medical practices, we aim to encourage self-monitoring and appropriate treatment among our community members.”

The Pattaya Mobile Health Fair is scheduled to run from tomorrow until July 26, from 8am to 5pm at Pattaya City Hall. The event is designed to offer comprehensive health services to the community in honour of His Royal Majesty the King, reported Pattaya News.

Attendees will have access to various health services, including both traditional Thai medicine and contemporary medical treatments. The fair aims to raise awareness about the importance of personal health, encouraging self-monitoring and timely treatment, said Poramese.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to the health of our community. We hope to make a significant impact on the well-being of our residents through this event.”