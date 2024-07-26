Lost Buddha statue found in Sakhon Nakhon dam after 20 years

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A Buddha statue lost for years was miraculously found in the middle of Nam Oun Dam by a fisherman during the Buddhist Lent. The statue, now safely returned to Wat Doi Thep Nimit, had been missing for over 20 years.

A Facebook user named Wut Sut posted images of the Buddha statue in the water, showing its transportation on a pickup truck to a temple hall. The caption described the miracle, stating that the statue floated into the dam on the night of Buddhist Lent.

Villagers fishing in the dam saw it and informed the local monks. Consequently, the monks went to retrieve the statue and planned to place it in the Ubosot Sim Nam, a sacred hall for ordinations.

Reporters visited Wat Doi Thep Nimit, located at Nam Oun Dam in Ban Na Chueak, Phang Khon district, Sakon Nakhon province yesterday. They met with Phra Khru Worathamachot, the abbot, who recounted the extraordinary event.

He explained that Wat Dong Kham Pho in Pla Lo subdistrict, Waritchaphum district, had informed them about a villager who saw the Buddha statue in the dam while fishing. The statue, in the posture of walking and blessing, was recognised as one from their temple.

The monks from Wat Doi Thep Nimit confirmed the statue belonged to their temple and arranged for its return. The statue had been part of their temple for over 20 years. It was previously taken by a monk to Wat Phu Kratae for the rainy season retreat and had mysteriously disappeared since then.

Buddhist Lent miracle

The statue was found several kilometres away from its original location, as Wat Dong Kham Pho is in Waritchaphum district, while Wat Doi Thep Nimit is in Phang Khon district, both near Nam Oun Dam. According to witnesses, the statue appeared to emit a faint glow while in the water, likely a reflection of the lights.

Phra Khru Worathamachot expressed his gratitude for the statue’s return and noted its importance to the temple and its devotees. He mentioned that the statue’s reappearance during the Buddhist Lent, a significant period in the Buddhist calendar, was seen by many as a miraculous event.

“It feels like a blessing to have the statue back. It has been part of our temple for decades and holds immense spiritual value.”

The abbot also shared plans to enshrine the statue in a special location within the temple to ensure it remains safe and accessible to worshippers.

The Nam Oun Dam area is known for its serene environment and has been a source of livelihood for local fishermen. The unexpected discovery of the statue has sparked a wave of curiosity and reverence among the local community. Villagers and monks alike have flocked to see the statue, believing in the auspiciousness of its return, reported Sanook.