New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand

On Friday, a team of Thai scientists published the discovery of a new species of freshwater crab living high up in the mountains of southern Thailand.

The striking maroon-red crustacean was discovered by Mr. Pan Yisin from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry, scientist Mr. Ruangrit Phromdam and their team.

Pan and Ruangrit named the crab “Ajahn Sukri Red Ant Crab (Phricotelphusa sukreei)” in honour of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sukri Hayesamae who is the former Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at Prince Songkhla University. The team said the professor has continually supported their work over the years.

The Ajahn Sukri Red Ant Crab lives in the hollows of low-lying trees and shrubs high up in the mountains of southern Thailand. It can be spotted in the mountains of Phatthalung province and possibly elsewhere in the region at high altitudes.

The crab has a similar appearance to the freshwater crabs found in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in southern Thailand but is easily distinguished by its deep red colour. It also sports abnormally long legs for a crab and has a unique shell and reproductive organs, according to the team.

The discovery of the crab was published officially on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Last month, forest rangers stumbled upon a nearly-extinct species of giant freshwater crab in Phetchabun province. It was the second Indochinamon Bhumibol crab to be found in the kingdom this year.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

