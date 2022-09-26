Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Large, endangered Indochinamon Bhumibol crab spotted

Published

 on 

PHOTO: An endangered Indochinamon Bhumibol crab was spotted Saturday. (via Crab Keepers Laboratory Facebook)

Officials stumbled upon a nearly-extinct freshwater crab this week in Phetchabun. The Indochinamon Bhumibol crab is the second one that has been found in the northern province in the last year. And it’s just in time, as September is believed to be mating season for the two rare crabs.

The crab close to extinction was found in the Wang Pong-Chon Daen no-hunting area of Phetchabun on Saturday by forest rangers on their regular patrol sweeps. It was about this time last September that the same species of crab was spotted.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced the discovery, and officials believe that September is the mating season for the large and rare crustaceans.

The Indochinamon Bhumibol crab was first identified in 1976 in Phu Luang in Loei province. It is native to the Chaiyaphum and Phetchabun provinces in the north of Thailand. They live in the forest that runs along the border of the two provinces.

The almost extinct crab used to be plentiful in the area, a fairly common sight in the creeks throughout the forests of the area. But both water pollution in the region and humans hunting the large crustaceans have taken a devastating toll on the crab population. Now, the once-common creature is rarely seen.

The species of crab received the unique Indochinamon Bhumibol name after the previous ruler of Thailand, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, before his death in 2016. The name was bestowed in the year 2000, and only after receiving approval from the late king himself.

The Indochinamon Bhumibol are a dark brown colour with purple and orange on their bodies.  They are believed to be the largest freshwater crabs ever discovered living in Thailand.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Giltee
2022-09-26 15:01
Now people know they’re there they’ll be gone in no time. Papaya salad with crab. It would’ve been better to keep it quiet. 

Trending