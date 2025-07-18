Heavy rainfall and strong winds sweep Thailand amidst storm

Flash flood fears rise as storm conditions threaten vulnerable provinces with days of relentless downpours

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Thailand, with strong winds expected in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand in the coming week starting tomorrow. This announcement coincides with Tropical Storm Vipa intensifying.

The alert, announced today, July 18, highlights that numerous areas of Thailand are expected to experience significant rainfall during this period, particularly in the provinces of Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga.

The TMD advises residents in these regions to be vigilant due to the risk of flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hilly areas and lowlands near waterways.

The weather pattern is attributed to the monsoon trough moving across upper northern Thailand, upper Laos, and upper Vietnam, combined with the prevailing southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The expected impacts for tomorrow, July 19, include heavy rain in the northeastern provinces such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Weather forecast

The northern region will see thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperatures will range from 23-25°C to 30-35°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

The northeastern region will see thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will vary from 23-26°C to 33-36°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

The central region will have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will be between 23-25°C and 34-36°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

The eastern region will see thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C to 32-35°C, with southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be around 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms will affect 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to 34-36°C, with southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be around 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (west coast) will experience thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will vary from 24-26°C to 31-34°C.

From Phang Nga upwards, southwesterly winds will reach 20-35 km/h, with waves around 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

From Phuket downwards, southwesterly winds will be 15-35 km/h, with waves of 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas will have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in certain spots. Temperatures will range from 24-26°C to 33-35°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Friday, July 18, 2025
