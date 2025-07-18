Thailand Video News | American caught smuggling 6.6kg of Heroin at Phuket Airport, Thailand taps crypto to attract digital-savvy tourists

A South Korean influencer goes viral in Pattaya with a bizarre “Kappa” haircut that has locals laughing and livestreamers watching. A Russian teenager is caught vandalising a Pattaya overpass with graffiti. In Hua Hin, live military-grade explosives discovered next to a bin spark a bomb squad emergency. A British tourist is violently assaulted in Chiang Mai over a disputed karaoke bill, raising serious safety concerns. At Phuket Airport, an American man is caught smuggling over 6kg of heroin in Coffee Mate boxes. And in a bold economic move, Thailand unveils a crypto tourism sandbox to welcome digital-savvy travellers and revamp its post-pandemic economy.

South Korean Influencer Sparks Buzz in Pattaya with Eccentric ‘Kappa’ Haircut

A South Korean influencer went viral in Thailand after getting a bizarre “Kappa” haircut—based on a Japanese folklore creature—at Sixteen Barbershop in Pattaya. The barbershop’s Facebook post showcasing his eccentric style and playful antics quickly gained traction among Thai netizens. The influencer, who was livestreaming the entire event, danced, joked, and brought joy to everyone in the shop. After tipping the barber 300 baht, he returned the next day seeking rainbow hair drying but was redirected to another salon. His quirky public dancing further captivated locals and tourists across Pattaya.

Russian Teen Nabbed for Graffiti on Pattaya Pier Overpass

A 16-year-old Russian teen named Dobrynia was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti on Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier Overpass in the early hours of July 17. Pattaya authorities seized six spray cans and his motorbike, warning that he’ll face full legal consequences under the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act. In addition to a possible 10,000-baht fine, he and his guardians must clean the vandalised area. Officials condemned the act as destruction of public property, reinforcing Pattaya’s firm stance on preserving public spaces as part of a broader city clean-up campaign.

Live Grenade and C4 Found by Bin in Hua Hin Triggers Bomb Squad Response

Hua Hin was rocked on July 16 after a resident discovered live military explosives—including C4, an anti-personnel mine, and a fragmentation grenade—dumped next to a rubbish bin. Police quickly cordoned off the area, and a bomb squad safely removed the deadly devices. Around 100 corroded bullets were also found. Authorities have launched a full investigation, reviewing CCTV and seeking public help. Though no injuries occurred, officials warned the situation could have been catastrophic. The incident has left residents shaken, with police stressing the seriousness of the threat and the urgency of finding those responsible.

British Tourist Beaten in Chiang Mai Over Disputed Karaoke Bill

Nine karaoke bar workers in Chiang Mai were arrested after a viral video showed them assaulting 27-year-old British tourist Cameron James Wilkins over a disputed 20,000-baht bill. Wilkins alleged he was overcharged and refused to pay, prompting the attack outside the venue. The suspects restrained and searched him, drawing widespread outrage. Locals say the bar, recently under new ownership, targets foreign tourists and has a history of pricing disputes. Police are investigating both the assault and potential overcharging, amid broader concerns about tourist safety in nightlife venues.

American Caught Smuggling 6.6kg of Heroin at Phuket Airport

American national Tyler Trong Luong, 61, was arrested at Phuket International Airport on July 16 for attempting to smuggle 6.6kg of heroin hidden in Coffee Mate creamer boxes. Caught during a sting coordinated by Thai and international law enforcement, Luong was en route to Doha, with final destinations in Brussels and France. He claimed he was unknowingly transporting the drugs for a French acquaintance. Authorities are expanding their investigation to identify any accomplices. With a street value of over 30 million baht, the bust marks a major success in Thailand’s fight against international drug trafficking.

Thailand Taps Crypto to Attract Digital-Savvy Tourists

Thailand is launching a crypto sandbox to let tourists spend digital assets directly in baht, aiming to boost tourism and economic recovery. Tourists can convert crypto via licensed operators under strict KYC rules, with spending caps set at 50,000 baht—or 500,000 for verified merchants. The SEC and Bank of Thailand hope this move will attract digital-savvy travellers and inject new capital. With Asia’s highest crypto ownership and tourism still below pre-COVID levels, officials believe the initiative could position Thailand as a global digital asset hub. Public consultation runs until August 13.

