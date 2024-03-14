Nearly a million pay respects to Buddha relics in northern Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Nearly one million devotees paid homage to the sacred Buddha relics over four days, as the revered artefacts were temporarily enshrined in Ubon Ratchathani before being transferred to Krabi province on March 14, as part of a ceremonial procession.

This event marked a significant moment in Thai religious history, showcasing the deep reverence the population holds for such important symbols of Buddhism.

The sacred Buddha relics, specifically the relics of Sariputta and Moggallana, were brought to Thailand from India in a collaborative effort between the Thai government and the Republic of India. This gesture was intended to honour His Majesty the King of Thailand on the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.

The relics were initially placed in Bangkok’s ceremonial ground, Sanam Luang, and later moved to Chiang Mai, before reaching Ubon Ratchathani.

The relics’ presence in Ubon Ratchathani attracted a massive gathering, with the faithful arriving from various regions to pay their respects. The local administration, along with the religious authorities, facilitated the event, ensuring that the devotees could venerate the relics with reverence.

The governor of Ubon Ratchathani, Suphasit Gocharoenyos, and the chief monk, Thep Vararatch, played pivotal roles in the ceremonial transfer of the relics from the grand temple in the city to the military airport, where they were flown aboard a C130 military aircraft to their next destination in Krabi.

Economic and cultural impact

The significance of the event was not only spiritual but also economic, with spending by Thai, Laotian, and Cambodian pilgrims estimated at nearly 1 billion baht. The governor highlighted the overwhelming turnout, noting that 825,303 individuals were counted over the four days, with additional uncounted participants expected to bring the total to nearly one million.

The economic impact of their collective spending was substantial, reflecting the importance of such religious events in the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The devotion of the Buddhist community to the relics and the traditions associated with them underscores the cultural and spiritual fabric of Thailand. This large-scale pilgrimage emphasised the unifying force of faith and the communal spirit that such events foster among participants from different backgrounds and nationalities.

As the relics continue their journey, they carry with them the hopes, prayers, and deep-seated veneration of the countless individuals who have gathered to honour the teachings and legacy of the Buddha.