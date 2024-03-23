Navy officer shoots burglar at Sattahip residence

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Royal Thai Navy (RTN) officer-turned-homeowner in Sattahip left a suspected burglar nursing wounds after a daring confrontation yesterday.

Sattahip police raced to the scene following reports of a break-in at 6.30am yesterday.

The scene unfolded at a serene single-family abode nestled along Sukhumvit Road in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province. Officers arrived to find 44 year old Methanee Phutthaso, the alleged burglar, nursing a gunshot wound to his left arm inside the property’s confines.

Masked and clutching a stash of stolen religious artefacts, he was transported to Somdet Phra Nang Chao Sirikit Hospital for treatment.

At the helm of this courageous defence stood 51 year old Captain Patthanasamit Nimrueang, a decorated 2nd class sharpshooter within the RTN. With nerves of steel, Capt. Patthanasamit recounted his seventh encounter with would-be intruders this month alone. Confronting the culprits in the dead of night, he took decisive action, firing a single shot, reported Pattaya News.

Capt. Patthanasamit surrendered his SIG P320 pistol to Sattahip police for scrutiny, as authorities prepared an arrest warrant for the wounded suspect and launched a manhunt for his elusive accomplice, who vanished into the nearby woods.

