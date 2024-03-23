Stabbing attack at Pattaya’s Soi Night Market sparks investigation

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Two individuals fell victim to a stabbing attack at Pattaya’s bustling Soi Night Market yesterday.

The first casualty, identified as 43 year old Janyawat Homchan, bore the brunt of the attack, sustaining a harrowing stab wound to his left arm inflicted by an unidentified sharp object. Meanwhile, Thongbai Nadee, also 43 years old and employed at a local hotel, suffered a minor stab wound to her left hand from the same assailant.

Emergency responders swiftly administered first aid to the wounded duo before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Recounting the harrowing ordeal, Janyawat revealed that the assault unfolded at approximately 9am while he and Thongbai were en route to their respective workplaces. An unknown assailant wielding a diminutive weapon ambushed them suddenly.

Despite his efforts to fend off the attacker, Janyawat narrowly managed to flee the scene. However, Thongbai claimed to have recognised the assailant as an individual she had previously reported for drug-related offences. She speculated that the attack was a vengeful act stemming from this prior incident.

At the crime scene, Pattaya police discovered a suspicious object believed to be the weapon used in the assault. The makeshift weapon, fashioned from a small metal spike wrapped with tape for a handle, raised chilling questions about the assailant’s intentions.

Furthermore, a black Honda motorcycle, presumably belonging to the perpetrator, was found parked nearby, prompting authorities to seize both the spike and the vehicle as crucial evidence in their ongoing investigation, reported Pattaya News.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging members of the public with any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to come forward and assist the Pattaya Police Station with their investigation.

