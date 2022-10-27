Thailand
Nature lovers seduced by waterfalls at Koh Rok in Krabi
Nature lovers were treated to the rare sight of waterfalls cascading down the mountains at Koh Rok, one of the island groups of Mu Koh Lanta National Park in the southern province of Krabi. It’s a rare sight because it happens only once a year.
The Head of Mu Koh Lanta National Park, Chaiyaphruek Weerawong, revealed that two waterfalls flowed from the cliff which is 180 metres above mean sea level.
Waterfalls are pretty rare to the site and can be found during the rainy season of Thailand from May to the end of October.
Koh Rok, located on the border between Krabi and Trang provinces, is an island known as the Queen of the Andaman Sea. It is well-known for its beautiful sea, white sandy beaches, and clear blue water which is a paradise for sea lovers. There is also a diving point that is popular with tourists around the world as well.
Koh Rok welcomes visitors only from October 15 to May 15 of the year. The island is closed for the rest of the year due to safety reasons and monsoon season.
