Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta, Krabi

Koh Lanta is a stunning picturesque island off the coast of Krabi, Thailand. Its lengthy coastline is home to about a dozen beaches, some of which are regarded as the best in the country. All the beaches have their own distinct charm and vibe.

At Koh Lanta, you’ll find several tranquil and gorgeous beaches, all known for their picturesque sunsets and hippie bars. This island is a wonderful spot to rest and unwind and it is also a fantastic holiday destination for tours and excursions. In addition to the beaches, there are caves, waterfalls, a national park, and many great islands to explore on Koh Lanta.

If you’re planning a trip to Koh Lanta and need some guidance, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 things you should know about the island.

Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta

1. Beaches you can visit

Koh Lanta’s beaches are absolutely unique, making this gorgeous Thai island the ideal vacation destination for beach lovers and those seeking peace. There are many gorgeous bays and breathtaking beaches on this peaceful island, perfect for swimming, snorkelling, or simply relaxing. Long white sand beaches may be found in the north of the island, which is ideal for long beach walks.

There are numerous beaches you can visit in Koh Lanta and some of the options include Klong Dao beach, Long Beach, Kantiang Bay and Khlong Khong. Klong Dao beach is one of the most popular among visitors due to its soft white sands and low tides making it great for a swim. Furthermore, the beach is suitable for sunbathing at any time of day, and the shallow waves with few rocks make it perfect for families. At the beachside of Klong Dao beach, there is a range of accommodations to choose from and there are also a variety of small shops, restaurants at bars you can explore.

2. Entertainments in Koh Lanta

Koh Lanta offers a variety of enjoyable activities for all types of visitors. Your trip to Koh Lanta will not disappoint you as there are so many things for you to do. You can go scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking, bird viewing, and also stroll through the jungle. The opportunity to explore the picturesque islands strewn along Krabi’s coastline is, nevertheless, one of the province’s main draws.

Moo Koh Lanta National Park is a must-visit as it features many white beaches, trails, islands, coral reefs, vistas, and some very magnificent caves. You can go kayaking and explore limestone karsts and sea level caverns on Ko Talabeng. Snorkelers and scuba divers alike flock to the smaller islands for diving. The coral reefs around the islands are home to some of the Andaman Sea’s most spectacular tropical marine life.

3. Nightlife

Koh Lanta nightlife may not be as hyped up as compared to Phuket and Koh Phi Phi, but there’s plenty of partying if you know where to go. Koh Lanta is known as one of the most chilled out islands in Southern Thailand. Near the shore, there are restaurants and clubs open till late where you can get a drink, relax, and listen to live music. Cheeky Monkey is a bottled beer pub that is a terrific spot to start your night early. It also has great music. Aside from that, you can visit the biggest nightspot on the island which is known as Funky Monkey. If you like playing pool or watching sports then this is the place to go to.

If you want to enjoy some free BBQ and party into the early hours of the morning, the Irish bar is worth a visit. Its main source of revenue comes from dive instructors and their guests who use it to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions. Major football matches are also broadcast on their televisions!

4. Where to stay in Koh Lanta

Koh Lanta has some fantastic hotels and guesthouses. You can either choose the beach you want to stay on and choose a hotel there, or you can choose the type of accommodation you want (deluxe resort, mid-range hotel, beach house, etc.) and search the island for the best possibilities.

Klong Dao Beach has the highest concentration of hotels and resorts and is the most popular among visitors with families. Long Beach on the other hand has a mix of high-end luxury resorts and cool, backpacker bungalow resorts and guesthouses. There are no luxury resorts at Klong Khong beach but there are some stunning villas to rent that is only a few hundred meters away from the beach. Pimalai Resort and Spa is ranked as one of the best hotels in Koh Lanta and its located at Kan Tiang Beach. Click HERE for more information on hotels in Koh Lanta.

5. How to get there

Because Koh Lanta does not have its own airport, it is preferable to fly to Krabi International Airport. Several airlines, including AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Thai Air, and others, travel domestically, while Qatar Airways or even AirAsia fly to Krabi from international destinations.

Further arrivals from Krabi can be made by bus or minivan. Another option is to take a ferry from Ao Nang, Phuket, or Koh Phi Phi to Koh Lanta. In all types, daily connections to Koh Lanta are available.

In conclusion, the island world of Krabi is simply amazing. There are few places in Thailand with such a high number of absolute ideal islands. If you want to go island hopping in Thailand, you’ve come to the right place.