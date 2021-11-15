Guides
Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta, Krabi
Koh Lanta is a stunning picturesque island off the coast of Krabi, Thailand. Its lengthy coastline is home to about a dozen beaches, some of which are regarded as the best in the country. All the beaches have their own distinct charm and vibe.
At Koh Lanta, you’ll find several tranquil and gorgeous beaches, all known for their picturesque sunsets and hippie bars. This island is a wonderful spot to rest and unwind and it is also a fantastic holiday destination for tours and excursions. In addition to the beaches, there are caves, waterfalls, a national park, and many great islands to explore on Koh Lanta.
If you’re planning a trip to Koh Lanta and need some guidance, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 things you should know about the island.
Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta
1. Beaches you can visit
Koh Lanta’s beaches are absolutely unique, making this gorgeous Thai island the ideal vacation destination for beach lovers and those seeking peace. There are many gorgeous bays and breathtaking beaches on this peaceful island, perfect for swimming, snorkelling, or simply relaxing. Long white sand beaches may be found in the north of the island, which is ideal for long beach walks.
There are numerous beaches you can visit in Koh Lanta and some of the options include Klong Dao beach, Long Beach, Kantiang Bay and Khlong Khong. Klong Dao beach is one of the most popular among visitors due to its soft white sands and low tides making it great for a swim. Furthermore, the beach is suitable for sunbathing at any time of day, and the shallow waves with few rocks make it perfect for families. At the beachside of Klong Dao beach, there is a range of accommodations to choose from and there are also a variety of small shops, restaurants at bars you can explore.
2. Entertainments in Koh Lanta
Koh Lanta offers a variety of enjoyable activities for all types of visitors. Your trip to Koh Lanta will not disappoint you as there are so many things for you to do. You can go scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking, bird viewing, and also stroll through the jungle. The opportunity to explore the picturesque islands strewn along Krabi’s coastline is, nevertheless, one of the province’s main draws.
Moo Koh Lanta National Park is a must-visit as it features many white beaches, trails, islands, coral reefs, vistas, and some very magnificent caves. You can go kayaking and explore limestone karsts and sea level caverns on Ko Talabeng. Snorkelers and scuba divers alike flock to the smaller islands for diving. The coral reefs around the islands are home to some of the Andaman Sea’s most spectacular tropical marine life.
3. Nightlife
Koh Lanta nightlife may not be as hyped up as compared to Phuket and Koh Phi Phi, but there’s plenty of partying if you know where to go. Koh Lanta is known as one of the most chilled out islands in Southern Thailand. Near the shore, there are restaurants and clubs open till late where you can get a drink, relax, and listen to live music. Cheeky Monkey is a bottled beer pub that is a terrific spot to start your night early. It also has great music. Aside from that, you can visit the biggest nightspot on the island which is known as Funky Monkey. If you like playing pool or watching sports then this is the place to go to.
If you want to enjoy some free BBQ and party into the early hours of the morning, the Irish bar is worth a visit. Its main source of revenue comes from dive instructors and their guests who use it to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions. Major football matches are also broadcast on their televisions!
4. Where to stay in Koh Lanta
Koh Lanta has some fantastic hotels and guesthouses. You can either choose the beach you want to stay on and choose a hotel there, or you can choose the type of accommodation you want (deluxe resort, mid-range hotel, beach house, etc.) and search the island for the best possibilities.
Klong Dao Beach has the highest concentration of hotels and resorts and is the most popular among visitors with families. Long Beach on the other hand has a mix of high-end luxury resorts and cool, backpacker bungalow resorts and guesthouses. There are no luxury resorts at Klong Khong beach but there are some stunning villas to rent that is only a few hundred meters away from the beach. Pimalai Resort and Spa is ranked as one of the best hotels in Koh Lanta and its located at Kan Tiang Beach. Click HERE for more information on hotels in Koh Lanta.
5. How to get there
Because Koh Lanta does not have its own airport, it is preferable to fly to Krabi International Airport. Several airlines, including AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Thai Air, and others, travel domestically, while Qatar Airways or even AirAsia fly to Krabi from international destinations.
Further arrivals from Krabi can be made by bus or minivan. Another option is to take a ferry from Ao Nang, Phuket, or Koh Phi Phi to Koh Lanta. In all types, daily connections to Koh Lanta are available.
In conclusion, the island world of Krabi is simply amazing. There are few places in Thailand with such a high number of absolute ideal islands. If you want to go island hopping in Thailand, you’ve come to the right place.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A guide to renting a motorbike in Thailand
Heavy rain and landslide cause villas at Koh Samui resort to collapse
Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from today
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta, Krabi
Covid-19 still a concern for upcoming Loy Krathong festival
Thai PM “pleased” with increase in tourist numbers since November 1 re-opening
Thailand Top Stories | More Protests in Bangkok, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees | November 15
2 anti-government protesters shot in Bangkok as German embassy accepts letter from activists
Easing of curbs on booze sales, Music festivals | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.131
Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, ends in shootout
Chiang Mai tourism almost exclusively domestic for now
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
How to choose the right hospital for medical tourism in Thailand
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people
Flooding in Bangkok, Samut Prakan along Chao Phraya river during high tide
Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
Phuket seafood festival and promotional event aimed at drawing in tourists
Air Asia boss: Recovery in 3 months if countries ditch quarantine, testing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
- Phuket1 day ago
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
- Crime2 days ago
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
- Thailand4 days ago
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
- 360 Reviews3 hours ago
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
- Thailand3 days ago
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
- Thailand4 days ago
Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
- Opinion2 days ago
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?