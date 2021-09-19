Politics
Nida Poll: PM Prayut shouldn’t take over PPRP or form new party
A new Nida Poll about the recent shakeups in the government with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 5 cabinet members defeating a vote of no confidence shows that only 16% of people believe that the Prime Minister should become the new leader of the Palang Pratharath Party, while many feel it’s time for him to move aside and make way for new leaders to emerge.
The poll was conducted between September 13 and 16 with 1,317 respondents answering questions by phone. Those surveyed were over the age of 18 and located throughout the country and represented a range of all jobs and levels of education.
The poll was conducted as cracks have emerged between PM Prayut, the ruling party, and other government leaders. PM Prayut ousted popular but controversial Secretary-General of the PPRP Thamanat Prompow right after surviving the no-confidence vote, amid rumours that a coalition of opponents was forming within the party and positioning to take over the prime ministership.
Considering the volatility in the government currently, those who responded to various questions showed a general distaste for the current prime minister to maintain or expand his power and influence in the PPRP and the government.
SHOULD PM PRAYUT PERSIST?
When asked if PM Prayut should take over leadership of the PPRP from Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, a full 77% disagreed with the idea, with 56% saying he shouldn’t get involved with the party’s internal affairs and another 21.5% saying, while he should try to keep the party under control, becoming the leader of the PPRP was unnecessary. 6% declined to comment.
Not only did the survey respondents not want PM Prayut to take over the ruling party, but they also weren’t keen on him forming his own political party before the upcoming general election. 66% of people opposed that idea, with 58% of those disagreeing saying that it was time for the prime minister to step down as he is unable to solve Thailand’s problems, and his administration and lack of leadership has failed the people.
Nearly 8% of poll respondents said that it’s time for PM Prayut to move aside and make way for a more knowledgeable and capable successor. Nearly 20% did support a Prayut-led new party, saying he was a decisive problem solver capable of continuing leadership. Another 10% of people somewhat agreed and were of the opinion that Thailand would remain peaceful and united with the confidence his leadership brings if he were to set up a new political party he could fill with qualified members.
OUSTING THAMANAT
When asked about PM Prayut’s actions in removing Thamanat from his cabinet position, poll respondents had a variety of responses. 24% believed it was an appropriate move while 17% said that the removal was inappropriate. Another 24% felt the removal was a political game of those in power in the PPRP – PM Prayut, Prawit and Minister Anupong Paojinda – with 4% of people believing the leaders were becoming estranged from the party.
Nearly 17% of people expect to see more cracks in the ruling party with almost 12% of poll respondents said the PM would lose popularity over the ousting and more than 7% believing the government was less secure because of the move.
3.5% believe the government would be strengthened by the move along with 1.5% of people believing the PPRP would also be strengthened. A little over 3% felt that the prime minister would gain popularity in the wake of all the government commotion.
Interestingly, nearly 18% of those asked chose not to respond to the question.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Meth busts yield 882,000 pills and 5.6kg of meth in Songkhla
Coup anniversary marked by car mob with over 1000 vehicles
Government speeds rollout with 152.9 million vaccines this year
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Nida Poll: PM Prayut shouldn’t take over PPRP or form new party
Nakhon Si Thammarat prison sealed off as infections climb
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Lack of migrant workers forces government to appeal to Thais to fill vacant jobs
Songkhla motorcycle showroom catches on fire, no injuries reported
Covid-19 prison death yesterday the second this week in Phuket
Unemployed Bangkok chef arrested after allegedly trying to sell rare butterflies to undercover agents
Phuket Covid-19: 1 Phuket Prison death, 1 Sandbox infection
Bovine attack kills forest ranger in Khao Yai National Park
Korat Police allegedly use police van for trip to beach
Kalasin man allegedly robs convenience store and then a gold shop the next day before being arrested
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
- Krabi4 days ago
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
- Bangkok4 days ago
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
- Thailand2 days ago
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
- Indonesia3 days ago
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Recent comments: