Nakhon Pathom cop kills wife amid family fears (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
Screenshots from Thairath TV YouTube

A disturbing incident occurred in Nakhon Pathom province, where a police officer, allegedly drunk, fatally shot his wife in front of their 10 year old child and relatives.

The police officer was apprehended with his service weapon. The family of the deceased expressed concerns over potential injustice and safety, fearing the officer might be granted bail.

The case gained attention when a social activist, Kan Jompalang, voiced his disapproval. He described the incident as extremely brutal and criticised the officer involved, labelling him as a “bad cop” after viewing a video clip of the incident.

It was reported that the officer’s wife, who had been routinely assaulted, wanted to end their relationship due to safety concerns.

On the day of the incident, several people, including the couple’s child and the wife’s mother, were present in the house. The officer allegedly ignored their presence, forcibly dragged his wife, and shot her in front of the child.

Kan Jompalang stressed that as a police officer, the individual should have exercised restraint. He questioned how someone unable to protect their own family could safeguard the public.

Following the incident, the officer fled but was later captured. The family remains worried about the possibility of the officer receiving bail, especially since he reportedly threatened their child’s life.

Kan Jompalang contacted Police Lieutenant General Naiwat Padermchit, Commissioner of Region 7 Police, to discuss the legal proceedings and ensure the family that the case would be handled with due diligence. Nakhon Pathom’s police chief is also involved in overseeing the case.

Kan Jompalang further arranged for the family to speak with Police Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police (RTP), assuring them that even if a police officer commits a crime, they are subject to the same laws. He commented that the officer is unfit for duty, given his inability to manage his family.

The RTP is considering ways to support the bereaved family, especially as the deceased was a key family provider.

The family also discussed their concerns with Police Major General Noppasilp Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner, to ensure their safety, given that the incident involved a police officer from Thung Song Hong Police Station.

Kan Jompalang acknowledged the unfairness of the situation, asserting that the officer should face complete accountability for his actions.

He promised the family that he would assist in every possible way, emphasising that such misconduct should not exist within the police force.

The family expressed feeling somewhat safer and relieved following these discussions. However, they remain anxious about the future of their family business, as the deceased was a pivotal figure.

Kan Jompalang pledged to find someone knowledgeable to help the family continue their business, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, the family shared details about the officer’s aggressive nature, stating that he often argued and sometimes physically assaulted his wife, even sending images of the abuse to her family.

Despite several attempts to end the relationship, the officer refused to let her go. The officer’s actions have effectively ended his career despite his past achievements.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

