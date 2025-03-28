Bringing home the bacon: Korat businesses struggle as pork prices soar

Rising pork prices have left business owners in Nakhon Ratchasima facing daily losses, with some considering closure. They urge the government to fulfill economic promises and address the needs of smaller businesses rather than focusing solely on the wealthy.

At a gathering at Rabieng Kiang Nam restaurant in Hua Thale subdistrict, Mueang district, representatives from pork stalls and restaurants discussed the ongoing rise in pork prices, which have increased weekly.

This surge has resulted in significant daily losses for food vendors and pork stall owners. Some grilled-pork restaurants have started contemplating price hikes or even closing their businesses.

Pongphet Wutthisingchai, owner of Racha Moo Tak, shared his concerns about the impact of pork prices on his business. His restaurant, which sells grilled pork by weight at 169 baht per kilogramme, relies heavily on pork as a primary ingredient.

Since the new year, pork prices have consistently risen, with March seeing an increase of 20 baht per kilogramme. This escalation has severely affected his operations.

Currently, the cost of selling grilled pork by weight is around 160 baht, forcing Pongphet to consider raising prices. However, with a customer base that does not have high incomes, this decision is challenging.

Another option is to close the business altogether, as the rising pork costs are unsustainable. He urges the government to address this issue, fulfilling its promises of economic improvement and focusing on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens rather than only on the wealthy.

Jirasak Karawiwattana, Nakhon Ratchasima Restaurant Operators Club chairperson, noted that this is the first time pork stall owners have raised concerns over expensive pork, highlighting the widespread impact on restaurants, pork vendors, and the general public.

He calls for the government to urgently address the issue, rather than spending time on less critical matters, as it affects the well-being of many, reported KhaoSod.