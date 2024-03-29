Naked Chinese saved after suicide attempt at Bangkok cop shop

Published: 10:34, 29 March 2024
Photo via Facebook/ จึงจริง Jung Jing

Officers successfully prevented a Chinese man from a suicide attempt at Lumpini Police Station after he was arrested for causing chaos while drunk at a hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 5 in Bangkok.

Lumpini Police Station officers apprehended the 59 year old Chinese man, Fuyu Kinghai, at a hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 5 in the Wattana district of Bangkok because he was intoxicated and went on a rampage at about 2am yesterday, March 28.

Fuyu remained in detention at the police station until 4pm of the day. Officers later released Fuyu for questioning. Fuyu used a translating application to respond to officers during the interrogation.

Fuyu was discovered entering and legally staying in Thailand. No family members or friends arrived at the police station to bail him out. Consequently, the police requested Fuyu to contact someone who could take him back to his hotel.

While the police were occupied with his paperwork, Fuyu vanished from the police station. Officers searched for him until discovering him on the rooftop of the station, where he had removed all his clothes.

Fuyu wandered around the rooftop, expressing his desire to jump off the building and shouting in Chinese. Officers summoned a Chinese interpreter to the scene to persuade him to abandon his suicide plan.

Despite efforts lasting over two hours, Fuyu refused to communicate with the interpreter and the police. As a precaution, officers placed a rescue air cushion in front of the police station.

Under pressure from officers, Fuyu decided to jump into a water tank on the rooftop instead. Officers had to jump into the tank to retrieve him and then transported the suicidal man to the Police General Hospital.

Fuyu will receive treatment at the hospital until his condition improves. Officers charged him under Section 388 of the Criminal Law: exposing his body and committing an incident act in a public place. He would face a fine of 5,000 baht before being deported from Thailand.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags

