Man arrested in Phuket for fatal stabbing

Phuket police apprehended a man for the fatal stabbing of a server at a renowned Phuket city pub, citing self-defence and denying any intention to flee. The suspect was found with the weapon used in the attack.

Phuket police tracked down and arrested a man linked to the death of a server from a well-known pub in the heart of Phuket. The suspect, identified only as Apisit, was arrested yesterday evening at an apartment complex in Kathu district following the incident that occurred the day before.

The victim, 31 year old Manoch sustained three critical stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The stabbing allegedly stemmed from a love triangle involving Manoch, his ex-partner, and the suspect. The police, spurred into action by the severity of the crime, had been conducting a thorough search for the perpetrator.

During the raid, police seized several items linked to the crime, including black jeans, a red t-shirt, a pair of flip-flops, and a red Honda Wave motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect. Following his arrest, Apisit was taken to the Phuket City Police Station for further questioning.

The investigation led officers back to the apartment complex, where the suspect guided them to the murder weapon: a knife hidden in a PVC pipe on the fourth floor. The apartment belonged to a friend of the suspect, indicating a premeditated effort to conceal evidence of the crime.

Heated argument

Apisit recounted the events leading up to the altercation, explaining that he had been riding his motorcycle when he was called over by a group that included the victim. A confrontation ensued with a man who was the former partner of Apisit’s current girlfriend.

According to the suspect, Manoch intervened during the argument, and after being struck by a broken bottle in the heat of the moment, Apisit claimed to have acted in self-defence, stabbing Manoch without realising the severity of his actions.

The suspect continued to claim that he had not planned to evade arrest, although he fled to a junior friend’s room following the incident. Despite his assertion, the police successfully located and detained him, reported KhaoSod.

Apisit is charged with causing bodily harm to another person, resulting in death, and carrying a weapon in public without reasonable cause. He is now in the custody of Phuket City Police, awaiting further legal proceedings.