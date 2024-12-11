Myanmar man arrested in Thailand for fake visa stamp

Immigration police in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya apprehended a 23 year old Myanmar national for presenting a passport with a fake visa stamp. This arrest highlights the ongoing challenges of managing immigration and the use of counterfeit documents.

The Burmese man, Min Thu Ko, was arrested on Monday, December 9 at the Immigration Office in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya when he attempted to notify officials about his stay exceeding 90 days in the country. Upon examining his Myanmar passport, officials discovered a suspicious stamp on page nine, which falsely indicated permission to stay in Thailand from the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Immigration Office.

“The officers noticed discrepancies and thoroughly checked the stamp. It was confirmed to be a counterfeit, not issued by the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Immigration Office,” stated an official involved in the investigation.

During the inquiry, Min recounted that back in January, while employed at a company, his employer introduced him to an agent. This agent facilitated his visit to the Myanmar Embassy in Thailand to procure a passport for 19,000 baht.

The employer initially covered the cost, intending to deduct 1,000 baht monthly from Min’s salary. The agent eventually delivered the passport to the employer, who then handed it over to the Burmese for use in the country. Unaware of the fake stamp, he found himself in the current predicament.

Police charged Min with using forged government documents, specifically the fake visa stamp, and residing in the kingdom without proper authorisation. He is now in custody and will face legal proceedings at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case, particularly focusing on the role of the agent and the employer. They aim to dismantle any networks involved in producing and distributing counterfeit documents to ensure the integrity of the immigration system, reported KhaoSod.

